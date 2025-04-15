Imran Khan family members stopped outside the Adiala – Pakistan prison





The president of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq revealed that an official invitation was extended to the president of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) and the Whip-in-Chief to meet an American delegation, but both refused to attend.

Sadiq stressed that those who asked for the help of foreign powers should also initiate a significant dialogue with them and confirm that he has official evidence of the invitation.

During discussions with the American delegation, it was noted that three members of the US Congress said that they had no involvement in the internal affairs of the Pakistans, and the opposition did not mention the founder of the PTI Imran Khans throughout the meeting.

Sadiq expressed his desire to facilitate negotiations but stressed that such discussions cannot be forced. Applause requires two hands. If a party does not want to sit, I cannot repeatedly force the question, he said, saying that it would exercise concerns raised by the government or the opposition.

The speaker criticized the opposition for frequently increased quorum opinions during the hours of question, which disturbs the legislative process.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the assemblies in the past year, stressing that it is the responsibility of governments to guarantee a quorum so that the legislation continues.

The situation took an intriguing turn because several PTI leaders and family members were prevented from accessing Adiala prison on the day of the planned meeting of Imran Khans.

The secretary general of PTI Salman Akram Raja and Naeem Banjhota were both arrested by police on the road to prison.

However, lawyer Salman Safdar, the lawyer for the founders of the PTI, as well as Niazullah Niazi and Azam Khan Niazi, managed to reach the installation. In addition, Mehralnisa ​​Ahmad, member of the family, tried to visit the wife of Khans, Bushra Bibi.

Meanwhile, Imran Khans' sister Aleema Khan, as well as other parents, were interrupted at a police checkpoint in Gorakhpur. In response to their obstruction, she addressed the media, declaring today that we are arrested again. We did not call before, and we did not do one today. We only tweeted that if the authorization is not granted, family members will remain outside.

While the political landscape remains tense, Ayaz Sadiq has reiterated its commitment to guarantee a parliamentary functionality and expressed its deep concern in the face of the disastrous situation in Palestine, noting that new discussions on international issues, in particular cashmere and Palestine, are underway with each international delegation.

