Politics
Amien Rais at Roy Suryo Geruduk UGM questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma
Sleman –
The masses who are members of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) came to the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). They questioned the authenticity of the 7th president of the Diploma of Indonesia Joko Widodo or Jokowi.
Monitoring thighThe mass is dominated by mothers. They walked and then gathered in front of the Forestry Faculty.
In the group, there were several figures, such as the Rais Amien and Syukri Fadholi. Based on the information, a number of mass representatives, such as Roy Suryo, Dr. Tifauzia and Rismon Hasiholan, were in the room with the heads of the faculty to clarify.
“Today, indeed Kongbyow From the team of defenders and defenders activist of Ulama who today had the occasion of the rector to clarify the false diploma alleged former president Jokowi, “said Sleman, the representative of TPUA, Syukri Fadholi, when he was met on the page of the teaching room of the UGM, Sleman, thighTuesday (15/04/2025).
He said that today's action required good faith from Jokowi. If you really have an original diploma, you have to show it to the public.
“We expect President Jokowi to have good faith. If the president has a diploma, submit it. I believe, if it is awarded, the problem is finished,” he said.
The main politician Amien Rais, who was also present, claimed to worry about the current state of the UGM.
“Yes, as a citizen of the UGM, I am a professor of UGM, I was once the president of the 5 year old UGM trustee, yes. So, of course, I also feel very, very very concernYes, worried. Why is UGM suddenly proud the basis of his political carpet, yes, what we already know who, “said Amien Rais.
He thinks that the Jokowi diploma circulating on social networks is wrong. Therefore, he demanded the honesty of the UGM concerning the diploma.
“Well, so in particular it is a very important momentum. If I am sure that the diploma is not there. If the mixed diploma is well done, but the experts have said that it is clear, sorry, Abald-Abal,” he said.
Explanation of Jokowi's lawyer
Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan, denied the accusation of false diploma of Jokowi. Yakup said that his party would only show Jokowi's original diploma if there was a court order.
“We regret it and which is very unfounded and very misleading. Why? First, we will not show the original diploma of Mr. Jokowi, except on the basis of the law and requested by the authorities, like the courts, etc.
Yakup said the diploma would not be displayed if there was no order from the court. Because, according to him, it will cause a bad example.
“This means that we are quite strict that we do not show and that we have no legal obligations to show the coffee or the original of Mr. Jokowi's diploma. Unless it is requested by law or the court, it is certain,” he said.
