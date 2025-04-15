Politics
Indonesia Kaan interests no Turkish pleasure for KF-21 | Analysis
Jakartas opened the interest in the Turkish aerospace fighter (TAI) Kaan Muddies Indonesian Muddies already troubled for new fighters.
During a recent visit to Türkiye, Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a cooperation agreement on defense issues.
SUBIANTO would have expressed interest in participating in the Kaan program as well as in the development of submarines.
Also impressive on paper, the twin twin kaan is always an unknown quantity, and it will take years before it comes into service. Although the plane technically was released as a young girl in May 2024, the first Kaan to fly was not built as a prototype, and a full Kaan prototype should only fly in the last quarter of 2025.
At this advanced stage of the program, it is not exactly what Indonesia contribution could make, in addition to offering money in exchange for technology transfer, with the hope of a local variant and local production.
In this case, Indonesia already has recent financing experience or, more specifically, not to finance a hunting program abroad thanks to its participation in the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21. Six prototypes undergo a rigorous flight test campaign with the aim of a South Korean service entry at the end of 2026.
Indonesia was a 20% partner in the program, but it was watered down in 2024 after Jakarta demonstrated a deep reluctance to reach his pocket. If Indonesia had been willing to pay, its reward would have been the transfer of technology, one of the six prototypes, and finally a variant Si / X for Indonesian Air Force.
As it stands, negotiations between the parties saw the role of Jakartas considerably reduced in 2024, although it is always technical of a KF-21 partner. It is not impossible that the warm words of SUBIANTOS for Tais Kaan aim to extract additional concessions from South Korea, which places the stock to direct an international development effort.
In addition to money problems, Indonesian participation has been spoiled by an investigation by the South Korean authorities on the alleged flight of KF-21 data on a USB key by Indonesian technicians. Flightglobal understands that even before the data lives, the Indonesian side was frustrated by a perceived lack of technology transfer.
Although the Kaan which has not yet been experienced is presented as a fifth generation fighter, it is generally similar to KF-21, which Kai displays a 4.5 generation jet. Aside from the financing and espionage of KF-21, it is unlikely that Jakarta seeks to manage two largely similar combat assets which would require separate sets of pilots, maintainers and spare parts.
For the moment, all the KF-21 prototypes carry both the South Korean and Indonesian flags. Given the flirting of the suffered with the Kaan, not to mention the years of hassle around the KF-21 relationship, we could expect the KF-21 maintenance team to be ready to literally paint the Indonesia of the program.
Boeing can also question the prospects of his long-awaited sale of 24 F-15EX to Indonesia. In August 2023, suffered, then Minister of Defense of Nations, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for jets, awaiting approval from the United States government.
But as for the KF-21, Jakarta has apparently struggling to find advanced American type.
Will F-15ex sale be transpired? The answer could well reside in the priority of SUBIANTO to appease the Trump administration obsessed with export, which proposed major prices against the Southeast Asian Nation.
On its credit, Indonesia has missed orders for 42 Dassault Aviation Rafales. These planes will considerably improve the Indonesian aging Indonesian fleet of 25 Lockheed Martin F-16 and 14 Sukhoi Su-27/30.
However, beyond the Jakartas Rafale plans are not clear.
The KF-21 remains in the mixture despite the participation of Jakartas in the program. Tai has solid engineering references and Kaan could one day be an excellent plane, but the entry of the service is in the years.
The F-15EX is a superb plane, but it will not be cheap and could become a negotiation program in the broader relationship between Indonesia and the United States. France, of course, will want to sell more gusts.
Given that it is the fourth most populated country in the world, is strategic and has an aerospace industry unable to make advanced fighters, Indonesia is naturally considered as among the most important hunting markets. It can also be considered among the most vexing worlds.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.flightglobal.com/fixed-wing/indonesias-kaan-interest-no-turkish-delight-for-kf-21/162620.article
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US vice-president JD Vance and his wife to visit India after the week, meets the PM Modi | India News
- Reformation The strategic pivot of the United Kingdom advances Nigel Farage at a crucial moment | Politics | News
- The community would have the right to request a disclosure of information on the Jokowi diploma
- Brain disorders such as dementia are associated with viral infections. Scientists find out why
- When an earthquake hit, these elephants formed a protective circle around the smallest
- Why did Xi Jinping jump Indonesia during its visit to Southeast Asia? CSI explains
- The federal judge calls the Trump ordinance targeting the law firm eminent a “ shocking abuse of being able ''
- The British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes after he has asked an opponent to wear deodorant during the game
- Chemicals for treating pets flea has warned scientists from Fauna in the UK
- More than 175,000 Syrians have returned from Trkiye since the fall of Assad, confirms the Minister of the Interior
- UKS's largest Jewish body member blames Israel's offensive in Gaza.
- Hong Kong suspends postal service in the United States after prevailing on pricing hikes