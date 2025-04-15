Jakartas opened the interest in the Turkish aerospace fighter (TAI) Kaan Muddies Indonesian Muddies already troubled for new fighters.

During a recent visit to Türkiye, Indonesian President Prabowo Suubianto and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a cooperation agreement on defense issues.

SUBIANTO would have expressed interest in participating in the Kaan program as well as in the development of submarines.

Also impressive on paper, the twin twin kaan is always an unknown quantity, and it will take years before it comes into service. Although the plane technically was released as a young girl in May 2024, the first Kaan to fly was not built as a prototype, and a full Kaan prototype should only fly in the last quarter of 2025.

At this advanced stage of the program, it is not exactly what Indonesia contribution could make, in addition to offering money in exchange for technology transfer, with the hope of a local variant and local production.

In this case, Indonesia already has recent financing experience or, more specifically, not to finance a hunting program abroad thanks to its participation in the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21. Six prototypes undergo a rigorous flight test campaign with the aim of a South Korean service entry at the end of 2026.

Indonesia was a 20% partner in the program, but it was watered down in 2024 after Jakarta demonstrated a deep reluctance to reach his pocket. If Indonesia had been willing to pay, its reward would have been the transfer of technology, one of the six prototypes, and finally a variant Si / X for Indonesian Air Force.

As it stands, negotiations between the parties saw the role of Jakartas considerably reduced in 2024, although it is always technical of a KF-21 partner. It is not impossible that the warm words of SUBIANTOS for Tais Kaan aim to extract additional concessions from South Korea, which places the stock to direct an international development effort.

In addition to money problems, Indonesian participation has been spoiled by an investigation by the South Korean authorities on the alleged flight of KF-21 data on a USB key by Indonesian technicians. Flightglobal understands that even before the data lives, the Indonesian side was frustrated by a perceived lack of technology transfer.

Although the Kaan which has not yet been experienced is presented as a fifth generation fighter, it is generally similar to KF-21, which Kai displays a 4.5 generation jet. Aside from the financing and espionage of KF-21, it is unlikely that Jakarta seeks to manage two largely similar combat assets which would require separate sets of pilots, maintainers and spare parts.

For the moment, all the KF-21 prototypes carry both the South Korean and Indonesian flags. Given the flirting of the suffered with the Kaan, not to mention the years of hassle around the KF-21 relationship, we could expect the KF-21 maintenance team to be ready to literally paint the Indonesia of the program.

Boeing can also question the prospects of his long-awaited sale of 24 F-15EX to Indonesia. In August 2023, suffered, then Minister of Defense of Nations, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for jets, awaiting approval from the United States government.

But as for the KF-21, Jakarta has apparently struggling to find advanced American type.

Will F-15ex sale be transpired? The answer could well reside in the priority of SUBIANTO to appease the Trump administration obsessed with export, which proposed major prices against the Southeast Asian Nation.

On its credit, Indonesia has missed orders for 42 Dassault Aviation Rafales. These planes will considerably improve the Indonesian aging Indonesian fleet of 25 Lockheed Martin F-16 and 14 Sukhoi Su-27/30.

However, beyond the Jakartas Rafale plans are not clear.

The KF-21 remains in the mixture despite the participation of Jakartas in the program. Tai has solid engineering references and Kaan could one day be an excellent plane, but the entry of the service is in the years.

The F-15EX is a superb plane, but it will not be cheap and could become a negotiation program in the broader relationship between Indonesia and the United States. France, of course, will want to sell more gusts.

Given that it is the fourth most populated country in the world, is strategic and has an aerospace industry unable to make advanced fighters, Indonesia is naturally considered as among the most important hunting markets. It can also be considered among the most vexing worlds.