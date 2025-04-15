Harvard University defies Trumps requests, faces $ 2.3 billion in financing discounts | Donald Trump News





The Ivy League school becomes the first American university to challenge Trump administrations after pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The University of Harvard rejected the requests of US President Donald Trumps the administration who would see the university ceding control of what he described as a conservative government which depicts universities as dangerously left.

In the hours that followed a Harvard position on Monday, the Trump administration announced that it was frozen $ 2.3 billion in federal funding at Ivy League school.

The financing freezing comes after the Trump administration said last month that it examined $ 9 billion in federal contracts and Harvard subsidies in a repression of what he says is the anti-Semitism that broke out on university campuses during protests from the pro-Palestinian and anti-Gaza war in the past 18 months.

The frost followed Harvard president Alan Garbers, who published a public letter calling for Trump administrations requires an attempt to control the Harvard community and threaten the values ​​of schools as a private institution devoted to the pursuit, production and dissemination of knowledge.

The demonstrators participate in an emergency rally: stand with Palestinians besieged in Gaza, Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States, October 14, 2023 [Brian Snyder/Reuters]

Rejecting the requests of governments, which include the declaration of foreign students for the violations of the code, the reform of its governance and its leadership, the cessation of its diversity, equity and inclusion programs (DEI) as well as to modify its pivot and admission policies, in particular for international students, Garber declared that such interference was unprecedented and beyond the power of the federal government.

No government, whatever the ruling party, should dictate what private universities can teach, that they can admit and hire, and what areas of study and research they can continue, Garbers' letter has continued.

The joint working group of the American Ministry of Education to combat anti -Semitism, in a written declaration, said that Garbers' letter strengthens the disturbing mentality of rights which is endemic in our most prestigious countries and colleges that federal investment is not accompanied by the responsibility for respecting civil rights laws.

The Al Jazeeras correspondent in Washington, DC, Patty Culhane, stressed that even if Harvard is not the first institution to be targeted, he was the first to sound provocative, and even indicate that they could be willing to fight him in court.

So, a very big change compared to what we have seen in other universities, but if someone could do it, his Harvard, said Culhane.

The Trump administration has frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for many universities, pressing institutions to bring political changes and citing what it says is a failure to fight anti -Semitism on the campus.

The University of Columbia was stripped of $ 400 million in subsidies and contracts on March 7 for what the Trump administration alleged allowed incessant violence, intimidation and anti -Semitic harassment on its campus.

The expulsion procedure began against several detained foreign students who participated in pro-Palestinian demonstrations, while visas for hundreds of other students were canceled.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/4/15/harvard-university-defies-trumps-demands-faces-2-3bn-in-funding-cuts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos