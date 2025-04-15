Imran Khan thanked me for having presented it in Bushra, changing his life: Maryam Wattoo





This collage shows the former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi (left) and another photo shows Bushra's sister, Maryam Riaz Wattoo. Journalist

London / Dubai: The sister of the former First Lady, Maryam Riaz Wattoo, revealed that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked her for having presented her to his third wife Maryams Sister Bubi and having changed her life, which gave him a new direction.

Bushra is currently serving a prison sentence. Her husband, Khan, is also imprisoned in the same prison.

In an interview with this journalist in Dubai, Maryam confirmed that it was she who presented Khan to Bushra in 2015 for spiritual advice.

She told Geo News: “Imran Khan sent me an email and said to me:” I am grateful to you that you have changed my life “. I always have this email with me.”

Maryam knew Khan long before as a Pakistani worker from Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) based in Dubai. She met Khan during various party events and was in regular communication with him when she was appointed advisor to the PTI chapters abroad for the Mena region.

She was so passionate about the PTI that she made special trips to Islamabad in Dubai to attend the 2014 Dharna. She describes herself as a patriot and says that her work with PTI is still for the progress of Pakistan.

It is understood that the introduction of Bushra to Khan began in the middle of 2015, and the rest belongs to history.

Maryam, who is a respected educator and a data scientist, is known for her frank opinions, and PTI leadership expressed her concerns about her opinions on social networks.

However, she is without excuse and says that her main objective was to defend her sister and brother-in-law as she judges good.

If the party does not make strategic decisions, it could create obstacles to the release of Khan, Bushra and hundreds of other political prisoners.

She made the headlines when she said that her sister was poisoned in prison. She says, “I am sure she was poisoned and she did not receive medical care for eight weeks when she fell seriously ill due to poisoning.

“After eight weeks, when the tests were authorized, the video of the endoscopy was not provided to the family despite repeated requests through the family and lawyers. Instead, statements were made that Bushra Imran was not poisoned.”

She asked: “If she was not poisoned, then why was the endoscopy video shared?”

Maryam created a storm last year in November when Bushra led a walk on Islamabad for the release of her husband and had to retire in the middle of a strong repression. This led several in the PTI to blame the leadership of the debacle.

She openly blamed KP management. She said to this journalist: “Bushra Imran Khan did not leave the place of her free will. She was abducted by force. Chemicals were thrown on the car; live bullets were fired on her, but she still refused the leave.

Maryam said Bushra did not know where she was taken to Ali Amin Gandapur's vehicle. “For two days, she had no phone. She did not know that a press conference took place or a press conference was planned. The family was not allowed to speak to her for two days.”

When the two sisters finally spoke, Bushara told Maryam that she was aware of what had happened and who had plotted and dropped her. “She told me that she was going to tell Imran Khan, and she did it.”

Khan launched her weight behind Bushra and said that she had acted on her instructions and in her interests for her release.

So there is an involved magic that Bushra Bibi has so much influence on Khan and Khan calls him “My Murshid”. Maryam said that all this speech on black magic, the goats being sacrificed, the blood splashed and the frightening stories are “absurd”.

She said: “My sister does not believe in these things. Imran Khan calls her his Murshid (leader and spiritual guide) because Bushra Imran Khan is very religious. She has a great knowledge of the Holy Quran, Hadiths and the History of Islam.

“This is due to his knowledge that Imran Khan calls him Murshid and consults her in religious matters. She is a very intelligent person and good heart and feels for others.

“When Khan was the first, we would hardly see her in events; she was seen in old houses and orphanages. She spends most of her time in Ibaadat, but some people associated witchcraft with her. It is disgusting.”

Maryam does not intend to go back. “I will defend my sister and my brother-in-law in all possible ways. It is the family. There is no policy here.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/600145-imran-khan-thanked-me-for-introducing-him-to-bushra-changing-his-life-maryam-wattoo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos