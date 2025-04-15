Hyundai engine to convert Indonesian discharge waste into hydrogen





Korean automaker to build its first waste production site abroad for waste in the Southeast Asian country Hyundai Motor will launch its first project abroad to produce hydrogen from waste in Indonesia because it aims to build a hydrogen ecosystem in the Southeast Asian nation in collaboration with local partners, the Corean Auto conglomerate said on Tuesday. Hyundai Motor has unveiled its plan to use biogas extracted from the Sarimukti landfill near Bandung in western Java to produce hydrogen and do what it calls the hydrogen or W2H waste solution. The Sarimukti discharge treats approximately 80% of the 1,500 metric tonnes of waste produced in Bandung daily. The hydrogen project was announced to the overall hydrogen Ecosystem Summit 2025, hosted by Indonesia Association of fuel piles and hydrogen in Jakarta. Hyundai Motor has cooperated with the Indonesian government and the public energy company Pertamina to create a hydrogen ecosystem in Indonesia. The Korean car manufacturer has stressed that the W2H solution can reduce transport and storage costs and improve energy independence with the local implementation of hydrogen production. The W2H solution can refine the methane generated from organic waste such as food, purification sludge and manure to biogas and convert it into hydrogen. Hyundai Motor actively leads W2H projects in Korea, including a biography center for food waste in Chungju and a public wastewater treatment center in Cheongju in the province of North Chungcheong. Hyundai Motor said that he ceiling Sarimukti's discharge in collaboration with Sejin G & E, a Korean discharge development company, and will begin to extract the discharge biogas to convert it into hydrogen using Hyundai Rotems Hydrogen Refiger. According to Hyundai Motor, a technical feasibility analysis for the development of the discharge has been completed. The Korean company works with the Western Java government to innovate for the project before the end of this year. Thanks to a consortium with Korean institutes and companies, Hyundai Motor noted that it planned to apply technologies linked to the production, exploitation and load of hydrogen in Korea and the load of hydrogen and to present hydrogen policies and the country's safety regulations to the Southeast Asian Nation. Hyundai Motor installed its first Indonesian manufacturing plant in the Deltamas industrial complex near Cikarang, 40 kilometers east of the capital of Jakarta, in March 2022. The factory also marked the first production site for car manufacturers in Southeast Asia. The Indonesian W2H hydrogen ecosystem project is significant because it represents the first expansion abroad of our successful domestic hydrogen production projects, said a Hyundai Motor official. Thanks to our HTWO hydrogen brand, we look forward to working with the Indonesian government and companies to extend hydrogen production and accelerate the transition to a hydrogen company. [email protected]

