



President Donald prevails over Trade War, the rotating markets and the pension economies that disappear that accompanied him have wreaked havoc on his popularity. More Americans now say they disapprove of their performance at work than those who say they approve.

Forty-four percent of respondents to a new Umass survey gave a boost to the Republican after about three months in power, against 51% who disapprove of.

The survey of 1,000 respondents at the national level, conducted from April 4 to April 9, revealed that if Trump remains strong among his base, large strips of Americans take a jaundic eye on his management of the economy and other problems.

The survey had an error margin of 3.7%.

Three months after its second administration, the honeymoon could be finished for President Donald Trump, said the survey director of the UMASS, Tatishe Nteta, in a statement.

Even with recent pensions and breaks, Trump has gone all to an aggressive pricing policy which, according to him, will restore the American economy and provide well-paid jobs and reduced costs to the nation, Nteta said. It remains to be seen if his bet will pay, but if it is not the case, he and the republican party will probably be confronted with an electorate ready for change in 2026 and beyond.

A big problem: Among those who said disapprove of Trump, 44% said they are strongly disapproving of his professional performance, revealed UMASS probeers.

Our current hyper-planization has rendered the figures for presidential approval a measure fundamentally different from what they were in the past, said UMASS political science professor Alexander Theodoridis.

Supporters are very reluctant to express the approval of a president of the other party and to abandon that of their own party, therefore the approval numbers fluctuate in a historically narrow strip. It is over time when George HW Bush and George W. Bush saw their approval number going to the 90%range, Theodoridis continued.

Donald Trump may be the most polarizing figure in polarized eras, and his approval numbers reflect this. Despite this, presidential approval numbers in the 1940s and disapproval at more than 50% should arouse the Trump team concern, Theodoridis said.

Respondents also strongly rejected the idea that Trump could circumvent the American Constitution and seek a third term.

According to the survey, only 1 in 5 respondents said they approved the idea. However, some Republicans are curious about the third term, 40% saying that they supported it, against 36% actively opposed.

With the margin of error, it is a statistical washing.

The economy

A problem which is supposed to be prevails over Wheelhouse the economy is its most important responsibility in the new survey.

Almost two -thirds of respondents (62%) said they did not think Trump manages inflation, while almost 6 out of 10 (58%) said that he had managed commercial policy, according to the survey. Barely half (53%) said the same thing about jobs.

At the national level, the inflation rate was 2.4% in March, compared to 2.8% in February, showed data. Although inflation has slowed down for certain energy sources (petrol and fuel oil), it has accelerated for natural gas and food, has shown the data.

The American economy added 228,000 jobs in March, while time wages have also increased, showed data.

Even so, these figures are very bad news for [Trump]Said UMASS's political science professor Jesse Rhodes.

No doubt the belief that [former President] Joe Biden and the democrats poorly managed the economy condemned the presidential aspirations of [former Vice President] Kamala Harris in 2024. Unless Trump and the Republicans quickly render things, they are likely to face similar reprisals in the next elections, said Rhodes.

Two Democratic legislators, the American senator Bernie Sanders, I-VT., And the American representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., seized the public's dissatisfaction with the economy and translated it into huge crowds during their national tour of the oligarchy.

A force: immigration

Part of the presidency prevails over its most polarizing remains one of its strongest. And it is his management of immigration issues, including the controversial deportations of a resident in Maryland and a student graduated from Tofts University.

Half of all the respondents (50%) said they had approved the strengths of immigration problems, compared to 46% who said they had disapproved. And taking into account the 3.7%error elections, even it is a squeaker.

With its bellicose language towards Canada and repeated mentions to annex Greenland and take over the Panama canal, Trump paid a price of public opinion.

Barely a third of respondents (39%) approved its management of foreign affairs, while only 36% said they had approved its management of civil rights issues, according to the survey.

As a result, Trump's political agenda is in serious difficulty, said Rhodes.

The problem is simple: the approach of the policy on politics is unpopular. The majority of Americans believe that it does not manage inflation, trade, civil rights or foreign affairs well, and a quasi-majority feels the same thing about the landing of jobs, continued Rhodes.

The disapproval of the performance of the prevailing on economic issues is particularly dangerous for the president. Trump can have major plans for the economy, but Americans are not ready to wait years or undergo a recession for these materials to materialize, said Rhodes.

If there is a bright point for Trump and his republican colleagues, it is because the Democrats still have an important land to catch up: barely 3 out of 10 (29%) approve their professional performance, against 41% who say the same for the GOP, according to the ballot.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.masslive.com/politics/2025/04/tariff-trouble-trumps-approvals-tank-in-new-poll.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos