New Delhi: Opposition leaders strongly reacted to a remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that young Muslims would not need to repair the perforations for a livelihood if the properties of the WAQF – or properties intended for charity or religious purposes under Islamic law – had been used “honestly”. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of an airport in Hisar in Haryana yesterday, the Prime Minister said that the hectares' lakhs in the field are WAQF goods but that they were used badly. “If the properties of the WAQF had been honestly used, young Muslims would not need to gain livelihoods by repairing bicycle perforations. But only some mafia lands benefited from these properties. This mafia looted land belonging to the Dalit law, the back sections and widows,” he said, adding that the modified WAQF law will tackle these problems. The head of the Aimim and deputy of Hyderabad Asuaddin Owaisi retaliated with the commentary, saying that if the Sangh (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP) had used his ideology and his resources in the interest of the country, the Prime Minister “would not need to sell tea” in his childhood. Owaisi asked what Prime Minister Modi had done for the poor – Hindu or Muslims – during the 11 years that his government was in power. “The main reason for what happened with the WAQF properties is that WAQF laws were always weak. The WAQF modifications of Modi will weaken them more,” he wrote on X. The deputy for Congress Rajya Sabha, Imran Pratapgarhi, said that “Muslims repair perforations” is the type of language that trolls use on social networks. “Such a remark does not understand the Prime Minister. In addition, you brought the country's youth to this point. Shahnawaz Hussain, MJ Akbar and Zafar Islam in the trash? Congress spokesperson Supriya Shride asked why the Prime Minister did not pay tribute to Br Ambedkar, the Constitution architect, during a parliament function to mark his birthday. Answering the Prime Minister's question about the reasons why the Congress does not appoint a leader of the Muslim party, she asked why the BJP has no chief minister. The Prime Minister accused the Congress of appeasement policy yesterday and said that this approach had also harmed Muslims. “Congress has only made happy fundamentalists. The rest of society has remained without investigation and poor. The greatest proof of this bad approach is in WAQF law,” he said. The bill on the modification of the WAQF authorized Parliament at the beginning of the month and is now a law. The congress and other opposition parties had opposed the legislation, alleging that the government is considering WAQF properties and targets the minority community. The BJP maintains that the bill has brought essential amendments for the transparent management of WAQF properties.



