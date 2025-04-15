Xi Jinping hopes for another “years of Or50” of bonds from narrow China-Malais





Petaling Jaya: Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in Malaysia for a three-day state visit, plans to deepen the traditional friendship of China-Malais, improve political confidence and advance the Chinese-Malais community with a common future. XI said that during his visit, he will have an in -depth exchange of views with His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on bilateral relations and international and regional questions of common interest. “I am convinced that with our joint efforts, it will be a successful visit. “Together, we will open a new chapter in the annals of our good neighborhood ties and our mutually beneficial cooperation, and will start 50 other golden years in China-Malais relations,” he said in a statement published by the Chinese Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, April 15. Read also:Chinese President XI arrived in Malaysia for a three -day state visit XI said he was also happy to return to Kuala Lumpur for a state visit to the invitation of Sultan Ibrahim. “Twelve years ago, I made my first state visit to Malaysia and brought back deep and interesting memories. “Returning today fills me with warmth. On behalf of the Chinese government and the people, I wish to extend sincere greetings and the best wishes to the Malaysian government and people,” he said. He described China and Malaysia as good neighbors linked by the sea who shared a “traditional millennium friendship”. Read also:That the Chinese-Malaisie friendship ship is heading for an even brighter future “For more than half a century since we started diplomatic relations, our two countries have always respected themselves, have been treated as equals and enjoyed mutually beneficial cooperation, giving a good example for state-to-state relations,” he said. “In 2023, we reached an important consensus on the construction of a Chinese-Malais community with a common future. “Last year, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. China and Malaysia are both of the major developing countries and members of the world South. “The deepening of our high -level strategic cooperation is good for the common interests of China and Malaysia, and good for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and in the world,” said Xi. The special plane carrying XI and its delegation landed at the Bunga Raya complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) around 6:48 p.m. on Tuesday. The Chinese president was greeted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

