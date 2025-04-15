Modi Govt only offered Ambedkar, BJP-RSS was enemies of Babasaheb: Kharge

Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi and the president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge, during the floral tributes of Dr Br Ambedkar on his birthday at Prenna Sthal, Parliament of Parliament in New Delhi on April 14, 2025. | Photo credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Accusing the government of Narendra Modi of paying only the lip services to the inheritance Bhim Rao Ambedkars without taking concrete measures to achieve his wishes, the president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party were enemies of the architect of the Constitution.

Debate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his attack on the treatment of Ambedkar congresses, Kharge cited a letter in which Ambedkar blamed the communist leader his danger and the Hindutva ideologist VD Savarkar for his defeat in the 1952 elections.

Addressing journalists on the occasion of the 135th anniversary of birth of Ambedkars, the president of the Congress underlined the need for a national caste census as well as the implementation of the reservation for the planned castes (SCS), the listed tribes (STS) and other backward classes (OBCS).

The Modi government takes the name of Ambedkar but is not ready to achieve its aspirations and its wishes. They only pay the lip service, said Mr. Khart.

The president of the Congress Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Dr Br Ambedkar during his 135th anniversary of birth at the Central Hall inside the Parliament House Complex, in New Delhi on April 14, 2025. | Photo credit: Ani

The head of the Congress said that the calendar of the function to offer floral respect to the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex had been advanced to adapt to the prime ministers calendar. Although Mr. Modi has paid tribute by offering flowers to the statue, he jumped another event inside the central room to pay tribute to the portrait of Babasahebs, said Mr. Kharge.

He declared that the Constitution was a gift from Ambedkar to citizens to guarantee social, economic and political justice. We transmitted the ideas of social justice during the session (Ahmedabad) AICC (All India Congress Committee), said Mr. Kharge.

The head of the Congress declared that the fundamental guarantee given under article 15 (5), introduced by the congress on January 20, 2006 to ensure the reservation to SC, STS and OBC in private educational establishments, must be implemented without delay.

The center makes policies based on the 2011 census, and nothing is known on the 2021 census which was to occur. Policies are made on the basis of the census. We demand that, with the general census, a caste census be also made, in order to know to what extent the section has progressed, he said.

The head of the congress also underlined the need for a central law for the SCS / STS sub-plan which guaranteed budgetary allowances; Deletion of the 50% ceiling on reservations; And the implementation of the reservation bill for women immediately with a separate quota for women SC, ST and OBC inside.

The BJP-RSS call combines the enemies of Babasaheb at the time and even now, Mr. Kharge stressed how Ambedkar had been confronted with the opposition to adopt Buddhism by Hindu organizations.

These people were enemies of Babasaheb at the time and even now. Even when he was alive, they did not support him. When Babasaheb adopted Buddhism, do you know what these people said? They said he came from the Mahar community, an untouchable. They also said that Buddha had become untouchable now. The Babasahebs political party was the Republican Party and Hindu Mahasabha was against him, said Kharge.

The remarks of the presidents of the congress came after Mr. Modi accused the main opposition party of insulting Ambedkar and of destroying the Constitution for the voting virus.

They (BJP) only speak against Congress, (Jawaharlal) Nehru-ji And even me, and everything we have done so far. But I ask what they have done so far, and which of the principles of Babasahebs has adopted? What principles have they adopted? They are not ready to say, said Kharge.