



The mutual horror of different ethnic nationalities which are part of Pakistan is well known. Punjabi, Pachtoune, Ourdou and Sindhi make fun of each other in the absence of the other. Punjabis appreciate good laughs when they made jokes on the Ourdou Ordou of Karachi. Ourdou language people are no less derogatory on punjabis and pachtounes. And the Pachtounes are in turn the subject of jokes among all the other ethnic nationalities in Pakistan. But it would be wrong to say that these ethnic nationalities do not share values, political culture and aspirations. They do it and we see many manifestations of these shared values ​​and shared aspirations in social and political life in Pakistan.

I think that the strongest manifestation of Pakistani nationalism and shared values ​​and political aspirations shared between the different nationalities of our society is the popularity of the former imprisoned Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Now what I will say about Imran Khan is not based on scientific data. What I am going to say is based on my analysis which, in turn, is based on anecdotal evidence, certain public opinion polls, media reports and substantive interviews with opinion manufacturers, government officials and journalists. Imran Khan is now as popular in Pakistani society as Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. Imran Khan shares another characteristic with the Bhutto – he really transcended the ethnic borders of the Pakistani company. Why does the Ourdou speak of Karachi, Punjabi de Lahore Pachtoune de Peshawar, and Swat equally enthusiastic about supporting Imran Khan? Because all have shared cultural values ​​and shared political aspirations. And this is what I describe as the strongest manifestation of Pakistani nationalism.

These shared political aspirations and these shared cultural values ​​are the product of what we see about electronic media and social media, political and social culture manifesting itself in the field of media, both electronic and social, as a projection of our cultural and political life. Political sloganing, the manufacture of memes, jokes, political propaganda, religious preaching, cultural performance, songs, media campaigns, political messages, anti-government messages, anti-military messages, Imran Khan brand campaigns and many other types of messages all of this culture. The way in which Imran Khan, in this dynamic social and electronic media culture, has reached the status of a political leader who is more popular, which has transcended ethnic borders, and which has become the center of Punjabi, Ourdou and Pachtoune language has shared shared political and cultural aspirations should be the subject of a scientific study. I do not think that the simple speculative analysis can do justice on this subject.

The popularity of Imran Khan is a product of the imaginary world of social and electronic media – while telling a story, the storyteller wants listeners to believe that certain things are true and they believe it or that they take this thing to be true

However, my analysis cannot go further, if we do not base it on the hypothesis that this dynamic media culture has converted Imran Khan into a most popular leader in Pakistani society. I can even offer evidence in support of this hypothesis – the results of the last parliamentary elections. The PTI almost swept the elections in KP, was flowing with the PMLN in Punjab and obtained a large part of votes in the Sindh and Balutchistan. Even in Karachi, considered a bastion of MQM, Imran Khan has obtained a considerable number of votes. Is this a good development for Pakistan? Well, if you are not a civil or military bureaucrat, who believes in the imposition of the discipline in class in social and political life in society, you must be sure that it is a very good development in the history of Pakistani nationalism. For what? Pakistani nationalism began its life from scratch – we had no basis for shared political and social aspirations and values, in addition to an abstract belief in the coherent role that religion would play in national life. The idea of ​​Pakistan as a Muslim nation gave birth in the provinces of Muslim minorities in British India. The regions which were part of Pakistan have not seen any popular movement in support of the creation of Pakistan.

The founding political party of Pakistan, the Muslim League had no organizational structures in large pieces of what was going to become Pakistan territorially. The oriental Bengal which later became oriental Pakistan and yet later in Bangladesh, was the only part of Pakistan where the Muslim league had a dynamic political structure and a popular audience. When Pakistan was born, according to a political historian, the power was not transferred from the British Raj to a popular political leadership, it was transferred from the British bureaucracy to the Aboriginal members of the bureaucracy, which were mainly middle classes speaking of Ourdou and Ashrafiya (elite) of the American provinces of British India.

This native bureaucracy had no root in local societies in the territory which formed Pakistan and began to reject ethnic nationalities, which began to demand great autonomy under the tutelage of the Pakistani state. Their languages, cultures, their arts, their music and other manifestations of cultural life were oppressed. And in this oppression, the Ourdou language bureaucracy saw the birth of the Pakistani state. Bengalis should translate Bengali literature into Arabic, was one of the suggestions from this bureaucracy and their clergy well paid only in medieval practices. Baluch has no history, there have been other claims that came.

Pakistani nationalism has become a faulty and oppressive project of the state. He had no social or political basis. The Ourdou was a French lingua only on bureaucratic papers. Do you know what development has made the lingua French really to the national scale? The advent of electronic media. The Ourdou has become a fashion not only in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad. I saw people converse in Ourdou, using the vocabulary provided to them by electronic media in northern Waziristan and even in remote regions of Balutchistan. The British steel framework has maintained India as political aité for more than 100 years but has not transformed it into a nation. In Pakistan, bureaucracy and soldiers tried to govern Pakistan in the same tradition of the steel framework, without positive developments for Pakistani nationalism. This statement is not based on scientific data. Rather, it is based on my reporting experience in the northwest and my trips to Balutchistan.

Imran Khan is again the head of the Pakistani middle class, and we cannot predict how long his popularity will last

Imran Khan as a political leader is a child in the electronic and social media. The popularity of Imran Khan is a product of the imaginary world of social and electronic media – while telling a story, the storyteller wants listeners to believe that certain things are true and they believe it or they judge this thing. Here, social media is the storyteller, and the Pakistani public – Punjabi, Pachtoune, Ourdou – are the listeners. Social media want the public to believe that Imran Khan will completely transform Pakistan, and he wants listeners to believe that it is true, whatever the realities. The truth is that the Pakistani people live in this imaginary world of social media. Interestingly, it would not be an exaggeration to suggest that almost all modern societies live in this imaginary world.

Take the example of American society. The American state, political leaders and the media want the American people to believe that America is a land of equal opportunities and a land of dreams. Now, it is an imaginary world of American society, which is far from being true. Economists, sociologists and political experts have written a book after the book to reveal the truth that America is no longer a country of equal opportunities, it is a society inflicted by deep levels of social inequalities that have not changed for generations. Now we can say that the political, economic and social structure of American society and its dynamism are based on this imaginary world where people believe that they live in the country of dreams. If this belief is withdrawn from the social and political life of American society, everything will collapse – its economic vitality and its social and political stability.

Those who conspire to destroy the popularity of Imran Khan are actually guilty of withdrawing the belief from the Pakistani masses. They live in an imaginary world. Let them believe in something. You do not know which monster will emerge from our social and political life if you remove or remove this belief from the Pakistani people. Let me give you an example. You have withdrawn another popular leader, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto from the political scene more than four decades, which was the most powerful reality in the world of the people of the Pakistani people. You do not have to recall what the monsters gave birth in this void that you created – religious extremism, social fragmentation and a society without direction.

Imran Khan is again the leader in the Pakistani middle class, and we cannot predict how long its popularity will last. This is a rapidly evolving world where information is bombed on the screens of your smartphone. Pakistani state machines can create another imaginary reality. But remember to start the Imran Khan Imran Khan world of the Pakistani public could have horrible implications. If you have any doubts, please read the story and try to know what happened after Brother Bhutto.

There is also advice for Imran Khan: Pakistan is a political wonderland and everything could happen here. This includes the restoration of Imran Khan as a normal political figure on the political scene. In this case, I have three tips for Imran Khan: first, forget your personal fate and what others have done to make you suffer in prison. If Imran Khan launches on the path of revenge, Pakistan will be destroyed. Second, you have to be super smart, not intelligent or intelligent, super intelligent. The enormity of the problem of the state and the society of Pakistan faced by which could not be understood by a man of ordinary intelligence.

Of course, no one could become super smart overnight. My advice at Imran Khan is to bring together a team of super-intelligent people around you. People around you are blunders, you can't do anything with their help. Third, you have to show super patience. The people you think you are your enemies are not your enemies. The Pakistani company and the State are faced with much more important threats to their survival than you have the capacity or the information to understand. In other words, prepare to use your popularity or the imaginary world of the Pakistani people. Things are bad and we face very bad times before us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefridaytimes.com/15-Apr-2025/the-make-believe-nation-imran-khan-media-and-the-new-pakistani-nationalism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

