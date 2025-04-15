Tump conducts the GOP in popularity, the Trail Democrats





While more than half of the country disapproves that President Donald Trump does in the White House, a new national survey notes that he remains more popular than the rest of his republican party and that the Democratic Party is late. Among the only liberals, Trump's approval rating is 5%, while 83% of the conservatives approve the work it does. For political parties, 12% of all those interviewed strongly approved the Republicans and 7% strongly approve the Democrats. One percent expressed strong approval from the United States Supreme Court and only 3% estimated this way about the congress. The survey is based on the responses collected from 1,000 people nationally from April 4 to 9. The margin of error is 3.7%. When he asked how Trump dealt with several key problems, Trump won positive notes of more than half of those questioned in one field: immigration. Respondents have also clearly indicated that they thought that improving the economy should be a priority for administration. Comage among the concerns identified by the survey is the fear that Trump will work without traditional railing. Fifty-five percent declared that they feared that he would defy an order from the court or would not respect the rule of law during his second mandate. According to the conclusion, 49% believe that Trump weakens the American position in the world at least somewhat, and the same percentage believes that it weakens American democracy. When asked if Trump should continue a third term, the survey revealed that 58% would strongly oppose the idea. This includes 91% of Democrats and 24% of Republican respondents. Among those who voted for Trump or the former vice-president Kamala Harris, most are confident to have made the right choice. However, 4% say they have concerns about Voting for Harris while 19% say they have concerns about the vote for Trump. Among those who have not voted, 49% say they always feel very confident about this decision.

Amherst, Mass. –

While more than half of the country disapproves that President Donald Trump does in the White House, a new national survey notes that he remains more popular than the rest of his republican party and that the Democratic Party is late.

According to the results of the latest UMASS-Amherst national survey, 27% approve strongly and 17% of the work that Trump does while 44% disapprove of very much and 7% somewhat disapprove of. Among the only liberals, Trump's approval rating is 5%, while 83% of the conservatives approve the work it does.

For political parties, 12% of all those interviewed strongly approved the Republicans and 7% strongly approve the Democrats.

Seven percent expressed strong approval from the United States Supreme Court and only 3% estimated the congress.

The survey is based on the responses collected from 1,000 people nationally from April 4 to 9. The margin of error is 3.7%.

When he was asked how Trump had dealt with several key problems, Trump won positive notes of more than half of those questioned in one field: immigration. Respondents have also clearly indicated that they thought that improving the economy should be a priority for administration.

The main one of the concerns identified by the survey is the fear that Trump will work without traditional railings. Fifty-five percent declared that they feared that he would defy an order from the court or would not respect the rule of law during his second mandate.

According to the conclusion, 49% believe that Trump weakens the American position in the world at least somewhat, and the same percentage believes that it weakens American democracy.

When asked if Trump should continue a third term, the survey revealed that 58% would strongly oppose the idea. This includes 91% of Democrats and 24% of Republican respondents.

Among those who voted for Trump or the former vice-president Kamala Harris, most are confident to have made the right choice. However, 4% say they have concerns about Voting for Harris while 19% say they have concerns about the vote for Trump.

Among those who have not voted, 49% say they always feel very confident about this decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wcvb.com/article/trump-approval-popularity-national-poll-umass/64468715 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos