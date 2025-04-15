XI pleads for free trade, presenting China as a source of “stability and certainty”

Bangkok (AP) Chinas Xs argues free trade while it runs this week in Southeast Asia, presenting China as a source of stability and certainty.

On Monday, he was welcomed in Hanoi with Pomp and the ceremony by the president of Vietnam, Luong Cuong.

He arrived in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday later, for a three -day visit and will end his visit with a stop in Cambodia.

In Hanoi, XI had a meeting with the secretary general of the Communist Party of Vietnam in Lam, where he declared that the two countries had brought the precious stability and certainty of the world in a turbulent world. He also paid tribute to the mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh, the founder of the Vietnamese Communist Party.

As beneficiaries of economic globalization, China and Vietnam should strengthen strategic determination, jointly oppose the acts of unilateral intimidation, respect the global free trade system and maintain industrial chains and stable global supply, he added, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Chinas.



Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, walks with the secretary general of the Vietnams Communist Party in Lam, on the right, when he throws a crown at the Mausoleum Ho Chi Minh during his visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday April 15, 2025. (Athit PerawongMetha / Pool Photo via AP)





Chinese President Xi Jinping, Center, attends a meeting with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, invisible, at the presidential palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday April 15, 2025. (AP photo / Minh Hoang, Pool)





China and Vietnam have signed a series of memorandums on cooperation in supply chains and a joint rail project, and Xi has also promised better access to Vietnamese agricultural exports to China, although few details have been made public on the agreements.

US President Donald Trump complained about Reunion, which occurs a few days after his prices upset the world markets and left governments around the world to rush. Reacting to Reunion on Monday, Trump said that China and Vietnam were trying to understand how to screw the United States of America.

In Malaysia, XI should discuss a free trade agreement between China and the association of 10 members of the Southeast Asian Nation, because Malaysia is president of the association this year. Wednesday morning, XI will meet King Sultan Ibrahim and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim later in the day.

ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn told Chinese media that the agreement would eliminate many prices between China and the members of the blocks. We are going to bring back more prices to zero in many cases, then we will develop in all areas, he said in an interview with CGTN, the English broadcasters.



Chinese President Xi Jinping walks next to a crown at the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum during his visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday April 15, 2025 (Athit PerawongMetha / Pool Photo via AP)





Chinese President Xi Jinping reacts as he throws a crown at the Mausoleum Ho Chi Minh during his visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday April 15, 2025. (Athit PerawongMetha / Pool Photo via AP)





Malaysia is home to several Belt and Road initiative projects, including a Chinese rail project of $ 11.2 billion. China is also its largest trading partner and the main source of direct foreign investment.

The XIS tour was probably planned before pricing announcements disrupted the world economy.

From a Chinese point of view, it is mainly a question of ensuring that the influence of Chinas in the region remains strong and dynamic, Southeast Asia being a large Chinese trading partner, said Oh Ei Sun, principal researcher at the Singapores Institute of International Affairs.

However, the timing of travel and the fact that Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia have been all the countries affected by Trumps prices, offers Beijing an opportunity to project how it would act as a responsible superpower, one of the long -standing positions of Chinas.

China can offer a lot to Vietnam and other Anase countries during this volatile period, said Nguyen Thanh Trung, professor of Vietnamese studies at Fulbright Vietnam University. I think China can be a leader.

Anwar called China a real friend During the visit of Li Qiangs in June and visited China three times since he took power in November 2022.

Chinese claims in the Southern China Sea are a point of discord with Vietnam and Malaysia. Anwar promised last September that Malaysia will not bow to China's requests to stop its oil and gas exploration in a maritime area rich in oil at the South China Sea, because activities are in the waters of the country.



Chinese President Xi Jinping Wave while going up in money for departure at the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday April 15, 2025 (Athit PerawongMetha / Pool Photo via AP)





The president of the Vietnams, Luong Cuong, on the right, and the Chinese president Xi Jinping serve his hand at the presidential palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday April 15, 2025. (AP photo / minh Hoang, Pool





The honor guards stand next to the Mausoleum Ho Chi Minh while Chinese President Xi Jinping participates in a crown pose ceremony in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday April 15, 2025. (Athit PerawongMetha / Pool Photo via AP)





The writer AP Eileen Ng contributed to this report by Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.