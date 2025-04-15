Freedom of expression under pressure in turkey fuf.se





The Turkish state continues to strengthen its influence on public discourse. After the arrestn By the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem ̇Mamoğlu And several journalists have The demonstrations broke out – Meat with Mass arrests, censorship and police repression. Criticism is developing against a government that uses law to silence dissent. Thousands have demonstrated Through Turkey in recent weeks. The demonstrations broke out after the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu decree On March 19, a few days before having to announce his presidential candidacy. Imamoglu, who was considered President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the main political adversary, accused for crimes related to corruption and has been simultaneously suspended from its functionsThe arrest has aroused many criticisms and is considered by many as a political motivation. Media under attack Shortly after the arrest of Imamoglu, journalists were also targeted. March 27 The corresponding BBC brand has been expelled Lowen of the country. Lowen was there to report on the demonstrations, but was arrested at his hotel and detained before being expelled. The Turkish authorities claim to have formed a threat to public order. Very day decree Also the Swedish journalist Joakim Medin. According to Turkish media, he is accused of having insulted President Erdogan,, And for links to a terrorist organization. Control of the Turkish government on the media is large. According to Journalists Without Borders 90% of national media are under direct or indirect government control. Censorship, intimidation and state control contributed to the 158th classification out of 180 of Turkey in the press freedom index 2024. In a Human Rights Watch report Describe how independent media is increasingly referred to digital platforms, where critical content is often deleted at the request of the authorities. Critical journalists towards the authorities risk So that their press cards are revoked, pursued or silenced by financial pressure. Authorities also use fines as a punishment for the media that do not follow the government line, while the courts censor sensitive articles. International criticism of government actions The arrests have aroused many international criticisms. In an open letter Amnesty International and Civil Rights Defenders, among others, calls on Turkish authorities to immediately stop attacks on peaceful demonstrators and journalists, and to end the restrictions on freedom of expression on the Internet. In the letter, they write that they strongly condemn the use of violence against peaceful demonstrators: The violence of the authorities responsible for the application of laws must be strictly necessary and proportionate. The United Nations Human Rights Office has also reacted. Spokesperson Liz Throssell A expressed Concern about those deprived of their freedom for exercising their rights. In a press release, she wrote Those who are accused must be treated with dignity, and their right to a regular procedure and a fair trial, including access to a lawyer of their choice, must be fully guaranteed. Dangerous development for freedom of expression Freedom of expression in Türkiye has long been limited and Development continues to deteriorate. Even legislation Who are intended for journalists are also used against human rights defenders and civil society actors. The UN warned For Anti-terrorism laws is selectively applied to label opposition voices as security threats. Also a special mary Lawlor rapporteur expressed his concern. She raised the case of nine Turkish human rights lawyers and activists who were sentenced to long prison terms. In a press release, Lawlor expresses I find it alarming that Turkey uses anti-terrorist laws to silence human rights defenders and critical votes, condemning them to long prison terms. This is contrary to international turkey commitments.

