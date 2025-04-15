



1 / / 7 Vande Bharat Inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express in Kashmir on April 19, 2025, from the SHRI Mata Vahno Deva Katra (SVDK) station. This event also marks the official commissioning of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project for 272 kilometers, which has been under construction for decades now. (Photo: x / @ ashwinishnaw) 2 / / 7 Two trains will be reported by Prime Minister Modi on the inaugural day – one from Katra to Srinagar and another from Srinagar to Katra. (Photo: PTI) 3 / / 7 Vande Bharat Route: The train will take place between Shri Mata Vahno Devi Katra and Srinagar, considerably reducing the journey time from 8 to 10 hours by road to only 3 hours in rail. The total distance of the rail is approximately 150 to 160 km, and the train will stop in several key stations such as Rasi, Sangaldan, Banihal, Qazigund, Anantnag and Avantipura. (Photo: agencies) 4 / / 7 Vande Bharat Daily Schedule: The time of departure from the train from SVDK will take place at 8:10 a.m., and the arrival time in Srinagar will take place at 11:20 am, according to the finalized hours. Srinagar's return calendars in Katra will be 12:45 p.m. and 3:55 p.m. for security reasons, no service at the end of the evening will be used (photo: PTI) 5 / / 7 The cashmere Vande Bharat train will have about 16 air -conditioned coaches, including two executive chair car coaches and 14 AC chair car coaches. The estimated price is 1,5001,600 for an AC chair car and 2,2002,500 for a car of executive president. (Photo: PTI) 6 / / 7 The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat train will include emblematic engineering monuments such as the Chenab bridge, which is the highest rail bridge in the world, and the Anji Khad bridge, which is the first cable heels bridge in India. The train road also covers 38 tunnels totaling 119 km, including the T-49 tunnel, which is the longest transport tunnel in India at 12.75 km. (Photo: X / Ashwinishnaw) 7 / / 7 Strategic and socio-economic importance: the Sringar-Katra Vande Bharat Express will stimulate tourism, pilgrimage trips and trade in Jammu-et-Cachemire. It will link local Internet users to national rail networks and offer better access to big cities through direct trains in Katra. In addition, given the sensitivity of the region, additional security checks and frisking will be carried out in the stations. (Photo: agencies)

