Trump met Bukele of El Salvador to talk about female sports, crime and terrorism





Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele told President Donald Trump on Monday in the oval office that he had 350 million Americans to “release” by ending crime and terrorism in the United States.

“We know you have a crime problem and a terrorism problem with which you need help. And we are a small country, but we can help,” said Bukele. “We actually turned the capital of the murder of the world – it was [what] Journalists called it the capital of the murder of the world in the safest country in the Western hemisphere. “”

“And I like to say that we have actually released millions,” said Bukele, with Trump's praise line.

The State Department improves travel council for El Salvador, considered safer than France, other European countries

“Mr. President, you have 350 million people to release,” Bukele told Trump. “You cannot just release the criminals and think that crime will drop as if by magic, you must imprison them so that you can release 350 million Americans who ask for the end of the crime and the end of terrorism, and this can be done.”

The Trump administration coordinated with Bukele on expulsion flights, sending hundreds, including alleged members of Gangs from Tren de Aragua, to the famous terrorism confinement center of El Salvador, known as Cecot.

Trump's campaign in 2024 criticized the border policies of the capture and liberation of the Biden administration, as well as the liberal cations reform laws in many democratic jurisdictions which forced the police to release suspects in the street, often to repeat.

Trump on Monday has ridiculed “Democratic establishment”, defending how the country would now be managed by “common sense” after its election.

4 things to know about the young conservative anti-crime president of the equator who has just been re-elected

“Do you allow your men in female sports? Do you allow men to box women?” Trump asked Bukele, referring to how the left pushed so that biological men compete in female sports.

The president of El Salvador pointed out: “It is violence”.

President Donald Trump welcomes the president of Salvador, Nayib Bukele, when he arrives at the western wing of the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / Alex Brandon)

“It's a woman's abuse,” Trump said. “But we have people who fight to death because they think that men should be able to play in female sports.”

About a decade ago, said Bukele, the women's rights movement prompted to have books on books to prevent men from abusing women, arguing that “the same people are trying to go back”.

“We are important in the protection of women,” said Bukele, noting that most of its cabinet members present in the oval office with him are women, and joke, “they are not hiring or anything.”

Trump defended women in his own cabinet, appointing the Attorney General Pam Bondi, the interior security secretary Kristi Noem and the Chief of the White House Susie Wiles.

“The most powerful woman in the world, according to magazines,” said Trump about Wiles. “I think it is probably.”

Noem, who visited the CECOC last month, thanked Bukele for his partnership, saying that Trump had sent a “powerful message of consequences” to keep criminals, rapists, murderers, gang members and the United States terrorists

President Donald Trump salutes as he welcomes the president of Salvador Nayib Bukele while Bukele arrives at the White House, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Washington. (AP photo / manual Balce Ceneta)

Trump said that the Biden administration has allowed people to “enter our country” from South America, Africa, Asia and “difficult parts of Europe” freely, saying that many of the people who come from prisons and psychiatric institutions, as well as gangs.

“It was authorized by a man who – what he did in our country is simply incredible,” said Trump about former president Joe Biden. “So, straightening it to us. We make them get out. But what they did and what this part did to our country, the open borders, anyone could enter. As soon as I heard that, I said, each prison is going to be emptied in our country. This is what happened. And we straighten it.”

Asked the number of illegal immigrants that his administration would export to El Salvador, Trump said: “As much as we could get out of our country which was authorized here by Joe Biden incompetent by open borders.”

Click here to obtain the Fox News app

Trump has not excluded the export of American citizens or fully naturalized immigrants who commit violent crimes in the United States in Salvador, but he said that Bondi and the Ministry of Justice “still studied the law” on this potential plan.

“They are as bad as anyone who comes into play. We also have bad. And I am absolutely for that because we can do things with the president for less money and have great security,” said Trump. “I'm talking about very bad people.”

Danielle Wallace is a Breaking News and Politics journalist at Fox News Digital. History advice can be sent to [email protected] and on X: @Danimwallace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bukele-says-trump-has-350-million-americans-liberate-ending-crime-terrorism The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos