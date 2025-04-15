The senior Chinese leader Xi Jinping concludes a two -day state visit to Vietnam

The secretary general of the Chinese party and President Xi Jinping left Hanoi on April 15, 2025. Photo of VNEXPRESS / GIANG HUY

The secretary general of the Chinese party and President Xi Jinping leaves Hanoi on Tuesday afternoon, concluding his two-day state visit to Vietnam.

XI and his entourage left Noi Bai de Hanoi airport around 2:12 p.m., the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, permanent member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, head of the Office of the Central Committee of the Party Le Hoai Trung, as well as other officials sent Xi and his entourage to the airport.

During his state visit to Vietnam, XI had a dialogue with the secretary general of the Vietnam Party in Lam on Monday. Lam said he thought that Xi's visit would become a new benchmark in the Vietnamese-Chinese relationship, deepening the complete strategic partnership of the two countries and strengthening the development of a future Vietnam-China sharing community with a strategic sense.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in several areas, including the creation of a rail cooperation committee between Vietnamese and Chinese governments.

LAM asked Vietnam and China to strengthen cooperation in digital transformation and science and technology, by transforming it into a highlight in Vietnam-China relationship; promote a more balanced trade; Focus on the deployment of projects in Vietnam; And support Hanoi and large cities in the treatment of air pollution.

LAM has also asked Vietnam and China to maintain strategic exchanges and strengthen cooperation in vital fields: foreign affairs, defense and security. He also requested increased connectivity concerning strategic traffic infrastructure, offering the best offers for loans, technological transfer and staff training, as well as to ensure the progression of the Lao Cai-Hai-Hai Phong railway project.

This is the 4th level of Xi State in Vietnam as Secretary General of the Chinese Party and President, in less than a year after Lam's visit to China.