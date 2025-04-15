No discussion on Imran Khan by meeting the American delegation: Ayaz Sadiq





A collage of the NA Ayaz Sadiq speaker and the founder of PTI Imran Khan.

Islamabad: President of the National Assembly, Ayaz Sadiq, said on Tuesday that the delegation of the United States Congress made no reference to the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned, at their meeting.

In a statement, the year -old speaker said that US legislators clearly said they had nothing to do with Pakistan’s internal policy.

The declaration comes in the light of the recent allegations of the PTI president, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, not to have been invited to the meeting of government officials with the American delegation in Pakistan.

US officials organized meetings with government representatives on the sidelines of Pakistan's Minerals Forum 2025.

However, Sadiq refuted Gohar's claim, saying that the lawyer who became a politician and head -in -chief of the PTI Amir Dogar had been invited to a dinner organized for the American delegation.

It was a chance for PTI leaders to sit and speak with the Americans the same people they are looking for help, he pointed out.

He said that the ally of the Federal Government, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP), had also expressed interest in discussing questions related to the channel at the meeting. Thirty people raised the question of the channels, but the opposition missed the opportunity to answer it properly, said Sadiq.

The year's president also said that when the PPP had submitted a resolution concerning the channels, he reminded them that the question had already been debated and that Dar-Prime Minister ISHAQ DAR also published a statement on this subject.

Sadiq asked how the legislation could go ahead if the quorum was not complete. He said that production orders for members had been issued, prisons declared underlying and that all files were available on the website.

I believe in talks with the opposition, he said, but added, nobody can be forced to sit at the table for no problem.

He shared that he had contacted the head of the BNP-M Akhtar Mengal and was also in contact with the emir of Jui-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman. If the opposition wants it, I am also ready to invite members of the government, he said.

Sadiq concluded saying that a decision had been made that the quorum would not be reported during questions. He warned, if a motion of non-conflicts is presented, their own people will separate.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the president of the PTI, Gohar, said that he had received no notice on a recent meeting of government representatives with an American delegation.

Gohar stressed that neither an invitation card had been sent to him and there was no contact established via WhatsApp concerning the discussions.

PTI Leader and PTI opposition chief in the Syed Shibli Faraz Senate also criticized the president of NA Sadiq for not having invited opposition leaders to the National Assembly and the Senate to meet him with the members of the US Congress while inviting other party members.

It can be noted that the head of the PTI atif Khan, who was invited to the delegation of Reunion with us, had also declared that there had been no discussion concerning the founder of the party or his release.

After the meeting, Atif Khan said that he and Dr Amjad were present at the PTI meeting, and he became to his attention that lawyer Gohar and Omar Ayub were invited.

“I do not know if the two leaders were invited or not; people from political parties and federal ministers were present at the meeting,” he noted.

