What Donald Trump said about the increase in the minimum wage at the time of the introduction of the new bill





While a new bill aims to raise the federal minimum wage at $ 17 an hour by 2030, the attention again turned to the place where President Donald Trump stands on the issue.

“Ragishing the 2025 wages law”, proposed on April 8, could affect more than 20 million workers on a national scale. But the president has already expressed skepticism, citing concerns about small businesses.

Why it matters

The last bill, proposed by representative Bobby Scott, Democrat of Virginia, and Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent vermont who caucus with the Democratic party, gradually offers the federal minimum wage of its current level of $ 7.25 per hour – an unchanged rate since 2010.

If it is adopted, it would increase wages gradually to $ 17 by 2029, and subsequently increase the growth of median wages, aimed at maintaining the minimum wage with equal with labor market trends.

Although some states and dozens of cities have increased their minimum wage above the federal rate, 20 states still use the reference base of $ 7.25.

The subject of the increase in the minimum wage remains a disputed subject, the defenders claiming that salary increases are necessary to help low -income families to keep the pace of inflation and the rise in subsistence costs. Opponents say that compulsory increases could put pressure on small businesses and cause job losses.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on the southern lawn of the White House on April 14 in Washington, DC president Donald Trump, speaks during an event on the South White House lawn on April 14 in Washington, DC APPO PHOTO / Manuel Balce Ceneta What did Donald Trump said about the minimum wage?

Trump has already expressed his opposition to the increases in the federal minimum wage. During his first presidential race in 2016, Trump spoke about the increase in the minimum wage with the presenter of Fox News Bill O'Reilly.

O'Reilly said at the time that “there must have been a federal minimum wage”.

Trump first rejected the idea, declaring: “There must not be … I would leave it and raise it somewhat. You have to help people. I know it is not very republican to say.”

When O'Reilly offered an increase in the minimum wage to $ 10 an hour, Trump accepted.

“I would say 10. But with the understanding that someone like me will bring jobs. I don't want people to be in this $ 10 category for a very long time. But the fact is that, Bill, that states are concluded.”

However, by 2020, during a presidential debate with Joe Biden, Trump pushed Biden's call for a minimum wage of $ 15.

“What will happen and what turned out to happen is when you make these small businesses dismiss many of their employees,” said Trump at the time.

Biden a counters in the debate that there was “no evidence that when you increase the minimum wage, companies go bankrupt”.

In an interview with NBC News last December, Trump was invited to increase the federal minimum wage.

“This is a very low number, I will agree, it is a very low number,” he replied. “Let me give you the drawback, however: in California, they have raised it to a very high number, and your restaurants go bankrupt everywhere. The population shrinks, it has had a very negative impact. But there is a level to which you can do it.”

He said at the time that he “did not know” what it would be like but indicated that he “would envisage” to increase the federal minimum wage, although the cost of living varies according to the state, just like the salary.

Changes last month at the minimum wage for private sector workers

Since his charge in January, Trump has not suddenly moved his message. On March 14, he canceled an executive decree signed by former president Biden who increased the minimum wage for federal entrepreneurs to $ 17.75 an hour.

The order, originally issued in 2021, increased the salary for hundreds of thousands of private sector workers employed by federal entrepreneurs and was part of a wider thrust to improve the wages of non -federal employees working under government agreements.

The reversal means that entrepreneurs can see their salary drop to $ 13.30 an hour, the level set under a 2014 prescription issued by former President Barack Obama, or as low as $ 7.25, the current federal minimum wage, depending on the terms of the contract and local laws.

What happens next?

The revival of the 2025 salaries can face obstacles to the congress. While the Democrats of the Chamber reintroduced the measure, the previous versions blocked in the Senate. Without the bipartite support in the upper chamber controlled by the Republican, the chances of the bill are slim.

