Under PM Modi, HM S Guidance, engaged in progress in the industrial sector: LG





Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha has reiterated today that, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, “we are determined for the progress of the industrial sector in Jammu-et-Cachemire”.

Sinha practically inaugurated the manufacturing unit of Superior Polymer India Private Limited in Kathua.

Lieutenant-Governor congratulated the higher group of industries and members of Superior Polymer India Private Limited in their new company and has argued its best wishes.

He said the start of this Greenfield project is an important step, promising a positive impact on the local economy and the generation of jobs, and a significant push for the industrial development of the region.

“The UT manufacturing ecosystem is developing and the today's project dedicated to industrial development will increase the mission of Aatmanirbhar J & K,” said Lieutenant-Governor.

The Lieutenant-Governor reiterated that, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah, “we are determined to advance the industrial sector in Jammu-et-Cachemire”.

“We have provided a workforce prepared for industrial jobs. We allowed the marginalized sections of the company to expand the skilled workforce. Our exports of hand and crafts increased after the construction of the industrial ecosystem,” said Lieutenant-Governor.

He said that progressive industrial policy and several key interventions in recent years have strengthened investor confidence in the UT of J&K and have attracted private investments.

“We have succeeded in creating an environment conducive to the growth of industries, allowing global development. Our efforts are now provoking positive dividends with many industrial units have started their operations and many other investment proposals are underway,” said Lieutenant-Governor.

The unit implemented with an investment by RS 75 Croore will generate hundreds of employment possibilities.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Industrial Secretary and Department of Commerce; Dr. Arun Kumar Manhas, Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu; Shri Pradeep Agrawal President, group of higher industries; Shri Vishal Agrawal, Vice-President, Shri Ashish Sethi, CEO, Dr. Sunil Kumar Mishra, Director of Human Resources, and other members of the Group of Higher Industries and Polymer India Private Limited Superior were present.

Rakesh Minhas, assistant commissioner Kathua, as well as other officials, also joined virtual mode.

