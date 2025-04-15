The inaugural trial of the default trial and the allegedly Jokowi's false diploma was held together





loading…

The Surakarta District Court (PN) provided for the implementation of the inaugural hearing of two prosecution against the law with the defendant of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo / doc. Sindonews

SOLO – The district court of Surakarta (PN) provided for the implementation of the first session of two proceedings against the law with the defendant of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ). The first trial of the trial is linked to the default trial and the allegation false degree It was held simultaneously. – The district court of Surakarta (PN) provided for the implementation of the first session of two proceedings against the law with the defendant of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (). The first trial of the trial is linked to the default trial and the allegationIt was held simultaneously. The respective default trial is adred with Jokowi, the 13th vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia Ma'ruf Amin, and the manufacture of PT Kreasi linked to the failure of the production of Esemka cars. Although linked to the alleged false diploma, there are four defendants, namely Jokowi as a defendant 1, Kpu of Solo City as a defendant 2, Sman 6 Solo as defendant 3, and Gadjah Mada University (UGM) as defendant 4. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8t4uyseulg The default trial was received by the Surakarta district court on Wednesday April 9, 2025 with the registration number 96 / PDTG / 2025 / PN. While the alleged trial of false diploma was received on Monday, April 14, 2025. Case No registration 99 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN SKT. The public relations of the Surakarta District Court, Bambang Ariyanto, said that the inaugural session of the two proceedings would take place simultaneously, namely on Thursday, April 24, 2025. “Yes, April 24, 2025. The default trial was filed by AUFAA LUQMANA REA, a resident of NGORESAN, Jebres, Solo, Central Java. AUFA is the younger brother of Almas TSAQIBIRRU or a figure which also filed a complaint at the Constitutional Court (MK) linked to the age limit of the presidential candidate and vice-presidential during the election ago 2023. While the case of alleged false diplomas was continued by a lawyer for solo Muhammad Taufiq. After receiving the trial, the Surakarta district court then checked the trial and appointed a jury. The panel of judges appointed in pursuit was Putu Gede Hariadi because of the president of the judges jury, Sutikna and Wahyuni ​​Prasetyaningsih as member judges. (ABD)

