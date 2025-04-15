COuld Sir Keir Starmer is about to grasp the Holy Grail of Brexit? Become the Sir Galahad of our time? Succeed where Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss have all failed, seal the most precious of all the advantages of Brexit and thank a grateful nation?

The United States Vice-President JD Vance, a man not given to sentimentality towards the faithful allies said so much.

By doing the full allowance for chaotic communications from the Trump administration, there seems to be a cause of optimism in his latest remarks. Allows you to fight in their unusual warmth: we certainly work very hard with the government of Keir Starmer. The president really likes the United Kingdom. He loved the queen. He admires and loves the king. It is a very important relationship. And he is a businessman and has a number of important commercial relations [Britain].

But I think it's much deeper than that. There is a real cultural affinity. And, of course,, fundamentally, America is an Anglo country. I think there is a good chance that, yes, we will reach a great agreement which is in the best interest of the two countries.

Anglo country? Allows you to excuse JD not to be also up to date on modern multicultural Britain and to rejoice in the prospect of making us the most dynamic economy of the earth (despite the best efforts to pass it to Autarky).

We would see, in principle, the latest and potential prohibitive prices on cars, pharmaceutical products, steel and reference import tax at 10% have dropped, and higher market access for goods and services than ever. The United States is already a substantial trading partner in second place behind the European Union and, at least until Trump has entered, was the fastest growth of the main advanced economies. It couldn't fail but to improve the United Kingdom.

But there would be a price. Commercial transactions can be mutually advantageous in the long term, as shown in economic theory and happy experience, but there are always winners and losers, and the British losers would be numerous, and sometimes serious. Americans would demand a lot.

A worst case could be as follows: British farmers could not compete with American cereal, meat and poultry producers. British consumers would have the notorious chickens rich in chlorine in cheaper supermarkets, but not so hygienically high and with a slightly higher risk of food poisoning.

Thered is also beef treated with hormone, bread and genetically modified cereals. In our streets, we are forced to relax our regulations and our CO2 goals to allow American American vehicles for sale, as well as to give some Elon Teslas musks a competitive advantage. The NHS would be required to pay much more for drugs a key consideration for Trump, which feels that American pharmaceutical companies have been deceived. And because Trump does not understand VAT, Wed must also make imports without it.

Apart from this, on a maximum agreement, the British would be invited to get rid of the various discrimination legislation in place and to make it legal again to encourage racial hatred online and elsewhere. Regulations on artificial intelligence and digital industries should be acceptable to Washington (that is to say harmonized to promote technological oligarchs). The tax on digital services, worth 800 m to the treasury, should be abandoned, with predictable depressing consequences for the dilapidated High streets. And the British defense budget should quickly be doubled a wise decision in troubled times, but at a certain cost for public services.

The new Anglo-American economic alliance would also mean that the British would therefore be less able to get closer to the EU, our nearest market, and it would also be a serious drawback. Brexit reset would probably not happen.

Indeed, there may be even more than the British would be invited / forced to sacrifice to have the unique honor of arriving at the front of the queue (or line as they say) and to become the European arm of this great superpower. This would undoubtedly stimulate economic growth and the British standard of living.

Wed be richer in the long term, but sea married also loses a lot if our society was starting to look even more like the Americas to polarize two nations. We could be richer, but in all other respects, a less healthy, brighter and even less harmonious country.

Maybe we should leave the Holy Grail a delicious and fantastic mystery after all …