Politics
JD Vance hung a British-American transaction seems good on paper but at what price?
COuld Sir Keir Starmer is about to grasp the Holy Grail of Brexit? Become the Sir Galahad of our time? Succeed where Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss have all failed, seal the most precious of all the advantages of Brexit and thank a grateful nation?
The United States Vice-President JD Vance, a man not given to sentimentality towards the faithful allies said so much.
By doing the full allowance for chaotic communications from the Trump administration, there seems to be a cause of optimism in his latest remarks. Allows you to fight in their unusual warmth: we certainly work very hard with the government of Keir Starmer. The president really likes the United Kingdom. He loved the queen. He admires and loves the king. It is a very important relationship. And he is a businessman and has a number of important commercial relations [Britain].
But I think it's much deeper than that. There is a real cultural affinity. And, of course,, fundamentally, America is an Anglo country. I think there is a good chance that, yes, we will reach a great agreement which is in the best interest of the two countries.
Anglo country? Allows you to excuse JD not to be also up to date on modern multicultural Britain and to rejoice in the prospect of making us the most dynamic economy of the earth (despite the best efforts to pass it to Autarky).
We would see, in principle, the latest and potential prohibitive prices on cars, pharmaceutical products, steel and reference import tax at 10% have dropped, and higher market access for goods and services than ever. The United States is already a substantial trading partner in second place behind the European Union and, at least until Trump has entered, was the fastest growth of the main advanced economies. It couldn't fail but to improve the United Kingdom.
But there would be a price. Commercial transactions can be mutually advantageous in the long term, as shown in economic theory and happy experience, but there are always winners and losers, and the British losers would be numerous, and sometimes serious. Americans would demand a lot.
A worst case could be as follows: British farmers could not compete with American cereal, meat and poultry producers. British consumers would have the notorious chickens rich in chlorine in cheaper supermarkets, but not so hygienically high and with a slightly higher risk of food poisoning.
Thered is also beef treated with hormone, bread and genetically modified cereals. In our streets, we are forced to relax our regulations and our CO2 goals to allow American American vehicles for sale, as well as to give some Elon Teslas musks a competitive advantage. The NHS would be required to pay much more for drugs a key consideration for Trump, which feels that American pharmaceutical companies have been deceived. And because Trump does not understand VAT, Wed must also make imports without it.
Apart from this, on a maximum agreement, the British would be invited to get rid of the various discrimination legislation in place and to make it legal again to encourage racial hatred online and elsewhere. Regulations on artificial intelligence and digital industries should be acceptable to Washington (that is to say harmonized to promote technological oligarchs). The tax on digital services, worth 800 m to the treasury, should be abandoned, with predictable depressing consequences for the dilapidated High streets. And the British defense budget should quickly be doubled a wise decision in troubled times, but at a certain cost for public services.
The new Anglo-American economic alliance would also mean that the British would therefore be less able to get closer to the EU, our nearest market, and it would also be a serious drawback. Brexit reset would probably not happen.
Indeed, there may be even more than the British would be invited / forced to sacrifice to have the unique honor of arriving at the front of the queue (or line as they say) and to become the European arm of this great superpower. This would undoubtedly stimulate economic growth and the British standard of living.
Wed be richer in the long term, but sea married also loses a lot if our society was starting to look even more like the Americas to polarize two nations. We could be richer, but in all other respects, a less healthy, brighter and even less harmonious country.
Maybe we should leave the Holy Grail a delicious and fantastic mystery after all …
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/jd-vance-uk-us-trade-deal-trump-tariffs-brexit-nhs-b2733592.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Greenfield Recorder – HS Hockey: Greenfield Senior Jake Jurek, head coach Adam Bouchard honored with Bessone Awards
- US vice-president JD Vance and his wife to visit India after the week, meets the PM Modi | India News
- Reformation The strategic pivot of the United Kingdom advances Nigel Farage at a crucial moment | Politics | News
- The community would have the right to request a disclosure of information on the Jokowi diploma
- Brain disorders such as dementia are associated with viral infections. Scientists find out why
- When an earthquake hit, these elephants formed a protective circle around the smallest
- Why did Xi Jinping jump Indonesia during its visit to Southeast Asia? CSI explains
- The federal judge calls the Trump ordinance targeting the law firm eminent a “ shocking abuse of being able ''
- The British tennis player Harriet Dart apologizes after he has asked an opponent to wear deodorant during the game
- Chemicals for treating pets flea has warned scientists from Fauna in the UK
- More than 175,000 Syrians have returned from Trkiye since the fall of Assad, confirms the Minister of the Interior
- UKS's largest Jewish body member blames Israel's offensive in Gaza.