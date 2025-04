Imran Khan opens with a constant comparison with Ranbir Kapoor, creative risks and pressure from early fame | News News

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and the nephew of Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, in his recent honest conversation in the ring with Filmfare was opened on life beyond camera, silent resilience behind his choices and the voyage of clarity thanks to vulnerability. Hosted by, this engaging talk show offers fans an exclusive overview of the lives and careers of some of the most sought-after talents in the film and the OTT industries, all in the context of a live audience which increases immersive experience.

On his relationship in evolution with the film industry, Imran told the host of Jiteh Pillai and editor -in -chief of Filmfare: “I have moved myself a little. While working, you sometimes train very close links with certain people. These people who have become your colleagues first, and that you are kindly with them, but they do not become solid friends. These people who have not become friends Have a lot of directors. “

By reflecting on constant comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor, Imran opened its debut in industry “, when I entered the industry, I was constantly compared to Ranbir. He is talented, charming and confident and I always had the impression that I was lagging behind.

Speaking of taking creative risks and remaining daring, Imran has declared, if you are a creative person, if an actor, a writer or a better work of artist will never come to play safe. This happens when you allow yourself to walk, to experiment, to risk failure. The real magic lies in not knowing the result and choosing to create. “”

On the need to strengthen mental resilience and emotional consciousness, he expressed: “We were taught that strength means keeping everything, not crying, not feeling. But I learned that true strength is to be able to feel deeply, to recognize pain, and always to move forward.

By opening up to the pressures of early celebrity, Imran shared his personal journey, “After the release of my first film, everyone around me said:” Now, sign more films, continue the momentum. “But I had this instinct of taking a step back, writing to direct.

Imran has shared ideas about her relationship with her daughter, revealing: “My daughter tells me about feelings in her heart, often at bedtime, in these calm and sweet moments. This confidence, the fact that she feels enough to open up, is something that I hold sacred. It reminds me of what kind of father and man every day, I want to be.”

