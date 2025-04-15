Xi Jinping goes on the offensive charm while Asia WHIPLASH price roller

The Chinese President of Hong Kong, Xi Jinping, lights the charm as he seeks to sweep away the bursts of broken economic relations.

While the markets and world leaders are trying to absorb the impact of chaos on the market triggered by the announcement of Trump administrations and the softening of radical prices on almost all American trade partners, XI has embarked on a trip through Southeast Asia. After a visit to Vietnam, he landed in Malaysia on Tuesday.

A trade war and a tariff war will produce no winner, and protectionism will not lead anywhere, he wrote in the Vietnamese newspaper Nhan Dan. Our two countries should resolutely protect the multilateral trading system, stable global industry and supply chains and an open and cooperative international environment.

President Donald Trump interpreted Xis Words, as well as his meetings of Chinese counterparts with the leaders of the great economies of the Chinese court, while Beijing meeting for a good meeting with one of the countries most affected by prices to understand, how to screw the United States of America?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is embarking on his plane after his visit to Vietnam on Tuesday. Athit PerawongMetha / Pool via AFP – Getty Images

Message XI sends during its tour is strong and clear. China seeks to capitalize on the earthquency of Trump administrations to start as a favorite business partner of the worlds.

This rare tour of Southeast Asia began with Vietnam is not an accident. Punishing assets of 46% on the country hammer the economy of a country which is the sixth source of American imports and the third gross domestic product is based on trade with the United States

After Malaysia, which received a 24% levy from the United States, XI should visit Cambodia by 49%. He will do it after having said to his Vietnamese counterpart, in Lam, that Beijing and Hanoi had jointly opposing unilateral intimidation and protect the global free trade system, according to the ChinaS diffuser, the CCTV News diffuser.

XIS Trip, its first foray abroad in more than a year, is only the beginning of a wider response to Trumpomy, according to analysts.

The Chinese leader sees happily that Donald Trump destroy, undermine, discredit, deliberate international order in order to facilitate the transformation of international order into something better, explains Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute of SOAS (School of Oriental and African Studies) University of London.

Winning on Southeast Asia, with its development economies already largely dependent on Beijing, will be the easy part.

A little more difficult for XI will supplant the United States as the largest trading partner in the European Union.

Last week, XI told the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that the block should join China to oppose unilateral intimidation and defend international rules and order the words almost identical to those he used this week in Hanoi.

While Beijing followed on Monday with a statement focusing on the Sino-European unit, Washington has facilitated things for XI, explains Wang Dong, executive director of the Peking University Institute for Global Cooperation.

China does not have to make a ditch between the United States and its allies, Wang told NBC News. On the contrary, the intimidation and the cruel way that the Trump administration has deployed punitive prices, as well as the unpredictability and selfishness manifested by the United States, have already pushed the allies and the American partners closer to Beijing.

A thaw in relationships has already started. Last week, EU leaders agreed to relaunch negotiations on electric vehicle prices, they imposed a price of 45% on low-emission Chinese cars in October despite the fear that Chinese products could flood the European market if the United States will remain in place its 145% levy on Chinese imports.

XI and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinese before their meeting on Monday in Hanoi. Minh Hoang / Pool via AFP – Getty Images

But this softening comes in the middle of a series of economic disputes between the economies of the two and third and third largest economies. It can also be difficult to achieve more due to the rule and the single party concerns of Chinas on the allegations of human rights.

Many people do not share the political values ​​of Chinas, said Kerry Brown, professor of Chinese studies and director of the Lau China Institute of Kings College in London.

Even more difficult, long -standing American allies in Asia, in particular Japan and South Korea whose savings will respectively undergo the effects of 24% and 25% of prices, despite the teams of commercial envoys of 24% and 25%.

The United States is the two main guards against security threats from China and Russia, and Tokyo and Seouls' reactions are better summarized by the South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministries than on Monday that bilateral dialogue with the United States is the most effective way to resolve the issue of American tariff measures.

But with China, the two largest trade partners and the increasingly irregular loyalty of Washington mean that South Korea and Japanare are mainly taken in a dilemma, said Brown. China is always a power you have to face.

And if the carrot does not work, there is always the stick. Beijing has at least one key lever effect on Washington and its allies.

China held more than $ 700 billion in American public bonds, the product from which the US Treasury finances public spending, which is among the greatest holders of these obligations.

If China sells these obligations, it will threaten the capacity of the Americas to finance its debt, said Brown.

Between this, and Beijing carrying the reassuring face of a reliable trading partner, Chinas put himself in a relatively good position, he added. And it annoys hell out of America.