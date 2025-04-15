Politics
Turkey puts the brakes on the F-16 agreement in favor of the F-35
Turkey has slowed down a F-16 fighter hunting agreement of several billion dollars with the United States while Ankara focuses on joining it the next generation F-35 program, two sources familiar with the case told Middle East Eye.
According to a reading published by the Turkish presidency, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked his American counterpart, Donald Trump, to reconsider Ankaras' request to buy F-35 fighter planes during a telephone call in March.
After the appeal, the two governments began negotiations to resolve the key obstacle which led to the exclusion of the program's turkeys in 2019: the acquisition of Ankaras of the S-400 Russian manufacturing S-400 systems.
Turkey had been one of the main partners of the F-35 consortium and was responsible for the production of certain components. The United States is currently holding six F-35 storage that has been built for Turkey and fully paid, but which have been in limbo since 2019.
Earlier this month, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that legal experts on both sides were examining viable options that could allow the Trump administration to raise the sanctions related to the S-400.
This could open the way to broader defense commitments, including the purchase of $ 20 billion in spare parts and ammunition.
Last year, Turkey reduced its F-16 supply plan, withdrawing 79 modernization kits and rather committing to buy 40 F-16 vipers as well as associated ammunition, reducing the total value of the 23 billion dollars' agreement to $ 7 billion.
Turkey has put the brakes on the F-16 agreement, a source told me. The deposit that Ankara could have been reduced to the F-35 program, if Washington agrees to readmit Turkey.
The source added that Ankara does not plan to completely cancel the F-16 agreement but wishes to prioritize the F-35.
Turkish Defense Minister Yasar GULER said In November, that Ankara had made an initial payment of $ 1.4 billion for F-16s.
A second source noted that, since the F-16 and the F-35 are manufactured by the American defense entrepreneur Lockheed Martin, the redirection of payment would be possible.
There is a long queue for production for F-16s. Ankara may have to wait for years before receiving her first jets, said the source, pointing to Bulgaria, who waited three years for the first delivery of her F-16.
“Turkey needs each aerial asset that it can align in its multiple theaters of operation”
– Source
If Turkey is readjusted in the F-35 program, it could immediately appropriate the six planes already built for this. Guller said in November at a parliamentary meeting that Ankara aims to buy a total of 40 F-35 from the United States.
This decision is also strategically significant in the context of the balance of powers in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece is expected to receive its first F-35 in 2028, while the turkey aging the F-16 fleet continue to present operational challenges.
Turkey is currently operating several air bases in the region, with plans to develop more in Syria in the coming months.
Turkey needs each aerial asset which he can align in his multiple theaters of operation, said the second source, reiterating that Ankaras' intention is not to cancel the F-16 agreement but to prioritize the F-35 program in the event of tangible progress.
However, regional actors – mainly Israel, but also Greece – pressure on Washington to block the sale. Israel has long maintained a de facto veto on American arms sales in the Middle East countries to preserve its qualitative military edge.
The American dispute on the F-35 dates back to 2019, when Ankara bought the S-400 system in Russia, which caused its abolition of the F-35 program. In 2020, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Turkey on acquisition.
Mee earlier this month reported that Ankara is considering the temporary deployment of S -400 systems to Syria – specifically at the T4 or Palmyra air bases – to secure air space during basic reconstruction, which could help lift the sanctions. However, no final decision has been made and this decision would require the approval of Russia.
The Middle East Eye asked for comments from the Turkish Defense Ministry.
