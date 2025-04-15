The mass demonstration requires UGM clarification of the validity of the IR diploma. Joko Widodo





Among the crowds of the masses were seen by superior politicians, Amien Rais. He said that the explanation by UGM of the Jokowi diploma before was not sufficient to prove and seemed rather to turn. (YP photo) SEIDE.ID – Hundreds of people called the Ulama team and activists of defenders (TPUA) occupy the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM), Sleman, DIY, Tuesday (15/4) morning. Their arrival asked for clarification for the alleged false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo Aliasjok. The masses who were dominated by mothers came from a number of cities such as Mataram Lombok, Malang, Surabaya, Bogor and others around 07.45 WIB. They immediately gathered in front of the faculty of Foreshy Room Building 109. When they arrived on site, they were stable with requests that the campus proves the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. There were four representatives of the mass action entered the room in room 109 of the Faculty of Forestry UGM to attend an audience with the rector concerning the diploma of Jokowi. The four people who follow the public are Tifauzia, Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan, Syukri Fadholi. KRMT Roy Suryo, former democratic politician and former member of the Parliament among those who joined the joint public (YP) “(Clarification) on his authenticity. The authenticity of the diploma circulating, you know, the circulating photocopy. But because Mr. Jokowi did not put everything back in court,” said Syukri Fadholi who was a former deputy mayor of Yogyakarta in front of the public. “If indeed the president has a diploma, leave him. I think it is put back, the problem is finished,” continued Syukri Fadholi Among the crowds of the masses were seen by superior politicians, Amien Rais. He said that the explanation by UGM of the Jokowi diploma before was not sufficient to prove and seemed rather to turn. “Yes, but (explanation of the UGM), there is no evidence, yes. I used, two years ago, once a very simple solution ago, yes. So, if Jokowi's affairs, as president, come, before the district court of Jakarta Central, brings his diploma,` `It is my diploma '' is finished, yes. Meanwhile, UGM secretary Dr Andi Sandi Antonius Tabusassa Tonralipu, Sh, LL.M. Explained to the media that the University of Gadjah Mada said Joko Widodo was a former student of the Forestry Faculty, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). It was revealed that the person concerned had carried out the entire study process which began in 1980 with student number 80/34416 / KT / 1681 and graduated on November 5, 1985. The UGM is not linked to conflicts of interest between the team of defenders of Ulama and the activist (TPUA) and Joko Widodo. The UGM as a public establishment which implements a higher education system in Indonesia is linked by statutory regulations relating to the protection of personal data and the disclosure of public information. Consequently, UGM is only willing to show public data that personal data will only be given if they are officially requested by the law enforcement officials. (DMS)

