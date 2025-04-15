



Opposition leaders criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent remarks according to which young Muslims do not need to repair cycle perforations for a livelihood if the WAQF properties had been sincerely used for the well-being of the community.

The leaders criticized the language used by Prime Minister Modi while asking what the Prime Minister did for the Hindu and the Muslims poor all these years.

Modi said that if the WAQF properties were used correctly, young Muslims would not have to repair the perforations. If the thought and property of the Sangh Parivar were used in the interest of the country, Modi would not have to sell tea. What has Modi did for poor Indians, Hindus or Muslims in the past 11 years? Asked the head of the Aimim and the deputy for Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking to a rally in Hisar, Haryana, on April 14, said that the abusive use of the Waqf lands in the past had pushed young Muslims to fix the job perforation jobs. Modi's remark has essentially supported the recent amendment to the laws governing the management of WAQF properties across the country.

33% of Indians live without jobs or education. One of the main reasons for what happened with the WAQF properties is that the law and the WAQF administration have always been kept weak. Modi's Waqf amendment will weaken it even more, said Owaisi in an article on X.

Modi's remark occurred less than a week after the Waqf law (amendment). LOK SABHA and RAJYA SABHA adopted the bill during the recently finished budget session in Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu gave its assent to the law proposed on April 5.

Language and fixed Muslims The perforations is used by social media trolls. If the Prime Minister uses such a superficial language, then he insults the dignity of the post, said the head of the Congress and deputy of Rajya Sabha, Imran Pratapgarhi.

“You say that you want to do Muslims good thanks to the Waqf law, but you do not have a single Muslim deputy to present it to Lok Sabha. You talk about the rights of Muslim women. You do not have a Muslim woman in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha or no public assembly,” said Pratapgarhi.

The new law has changed the WAQF law, 1995, which govern the management and supervision of WAQF properties in India. The amendment introduces changes related to the maintenance of recordings, resolution of disputes and monitoring mechanisms concerning WAQF properties.

Puncture Puncture-Wallah (people who fix the perforations) is a derogatory reference used against Muslims, mainly by BJP leaders. In 2019, Tejasvi Surya, the deputy of the BJP, aroused criticism after having declared that only the punctures and the illiterate protest against the CAA and the national register proposed of citizens (NRC).

Taking a jibe at Suryas Puncture-Wala Comment, Hyderabad MP and Chef Aimim Asudududdin Owaisi then declared that in the end, BJPS tires will also be perforated.

Language and fixed Muslims The perforations is used by social media trolls. If the Prime Minister uses such a superficial language, then he insults the dignity of the post.

If anyone is a puncture-wala, what's wrong with it? They repair tires perforated in the sun and rain. It could be a crorepati. How will he know what is the value of a puncture-wala? Owaisi had said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/opposition-slams-pm-modi-over-muslim-fix-punctures-remark-language-used-by-trolls-on-social-media-11744699790223.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos