UGM checks Jokowi's education files in the midst of the meticulous examination
Tempo.co,, Yogyakarta – The Gadjah Mada University (UGM) presented evidence in justification of the school training of former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi, tracing his academic journey of registration for the diploma of the Faculty of Forestry. This information was shared during a visit to representatives of the Ulama defender team and activists, who asked for clarification concerning the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.
“Ugm Confims that jokowi was registered and complies the entity of the tridharma perguruan tinggi (three pillars of high education) curriculum with the gadjah mada community. And, we possess evidence, include letters and documents, readily available at the faculty of forestry, Udasmoro, The Vice Rector for Academic and Student Affairs at Ugm, During a Press Briefing Held at the Main Building on Tuesday April 15, 2025.
He received three representatives from the group questioning the validity of the Jokowi UGM diploma: Telecommunications expert Roy Suryo, the digital criminalic expert Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar and the doctor Tifauzia Tiasuma. In particular, the three individuals are UGM ancients.
“This morning, we also presented [Jokowi’s] First cycle thesis. During the same event, there were eleven participants in the same group. They also brought theses for examination and photographs of relevant documents, “added Wening.
He said that the role of the UGM is not to defend a person, but rather to provide factual information. “We are in this position to explain, as a establishment that has academic files, if (Jokowi) was indeed a former student and if he graduated. We specified that Joko Widodo obtained his diploma in November 1985 on the basis of the documentation of the Faculty of Forestry,” said the teacher of the Department of French literature.
Wening stressed that the dissemination of information by UGM is based on verifiable data, and not unfounded complaints. “Our base is not based on interpretations but data in our possession.”
Adding to this, the vice-rector for research and community service Arie Sudjito stressed UGM's commitment to academic integrity.
“The UGM confirms the principle of integrity. This means that we have values, and UGM belongs to the Indonesian people and the wider public, and we have the framework,” said Arie.
Gadjah Mada University officially affirms that Joko Widodo is a former student of his Forestry Faculty, having completed his studies, from 1980 with the identification of students number 80/34416 / KT / 1681, and graduated on November 5, 1985.
“The UGM is not involved in the conflict of interest between the Ulama defender team and activists (TPUA) and Joko Widodo. As a public establishment adhering to the higher education system to Indonesia, UGM is linked by the laws and regulations concerning the protection of personal data and the information law. Consequently, UGM is only authorized on the data of the law which is not informed. Clarified Andi Sandi Antonius Tabusassa Tonralipu, secretary of Gadjah Mada University.
In addition, the dean of the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM, Sigit Sunarta, said that the faculty has complete documentation relating to the academic mandate of Joko Widodo at the University.
“Concerning Pak Jokowi, we have documents and our statements are based on this documentation. This includes his registration, his registrations for the UGM, his academic courses, his field work and the defense of his thesis before the examiners, where he was declared a graduate, “said Sunarta.
Regarding the diploma itself, Sunarta explained that the original document is currently held by Jokowi, because it was given to him during the graduation ceremony. “We only have a copy. Regarding the original thesis, during the process of preparing the thesis, several copies are generally produced, certain retained by the faculty,” he concluded.
