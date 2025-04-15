British better with citizen journalism

Today's world is hardly recognizable by the one who Yorkshire's statutes He launched himself in mid-April 2020. Great Britain had officially left the European Union and was in a transitional period starting by agreeing with a new commercial relationship. The nation was under rental to protect us from a global pandemic of which we had no immunity. Donald Trump was in the last year of his first mandate as President of the United States.

A few weeks earlier, the Prime Minister Elected Boris Johnson had rejected warnings concerning the coronavirus saying that he could trigger panic that would cause real and useless economic damage by going beyond what was medically rational.

On March 19, he suggested that the United Kingdom could turn the Coronavirus wave in 12 weeks. Four days later, he ordered people to stay at home. And so we did it, breaking on our keyboards and learning the subtleties and the label of the zoom while we are launching into what seemed to be a high thread experience in citizen journalism.

None of us were appropriate hacks, even novices, or did not know our way on the back of a WordPress website, but we sort of confused with the help and advice of the team to Signature time which provided technical and moral support. We are finally put online on April 15.

The Bylines network has now extended to allow hundreds of writers, all unpaid, to publish interesting and professional articles each week in two national publications and eight publications, all with their separate identities. I am proud that we seemed to have started something that gave a platform to all kinds of people, like me, who had a bee in their hood but who never thought that they could write a serious article on any subject worthy of publication.

We now have thousands of devoted readers in this country and in the world.

Brexit

My contribution to Yorkshire's statutesMore than 400 articles now, has generally been on Brexit, something that I thought was a deep error that has always been held negative on trade and productivity, with the result which inevitably feeds on government finances.

When tax revenues drop, investments in public services such as health, education, well-being, defense and vital infrastructure projects follow a spiral down as well as faith in politicians and politics. Life for many is made a little more difficult and less pleasant. Money is not the root of any evil, but its lack can be.

I should admit that I am not an expert in international trade (or anything else, but I tend to read a lot of dry relationships and I have always tried to amplify the opinions of people who, I think, understand these things much better than me, unlike Michael Gove, et al.

I think however that I have the right to hear on British manufacturing, because I worked inside for half a century and I visited countless factories, in many different industries, here and in Europe. The idea that Great Britain worldwide succeeds alone seemed to me alone a complete fantasy, pedaled by people who sometimes slipped on a high visibility jacket for a brief photo shoot.

Administrative goods and regulations

A subject to which I returned over and over again is deregulation. One of my first pieces was Brexits great mystery abrogation The government plans to reduce regulations, because I could not see how it could be done realistically. In addition to cutting the trivial, obsolete and non -relevant EU laws, the governments of the two colors have done little, except to obtain the worst of all the worlds.

We are out of the single market but still following the vast majority of ACCUTED COMMUNITY.

The divergence occurs, but by accident. The Labor government does not seek to abandon more EU rules, while the EU is busy making new ones, that deputies never see and never debate. We are simply left behind. It is the so-called Brussels effect where countries outside the EU voluntarily follow the laws of the EU something else that I simply wrote because of personal interest. It has an economic, legal, technical or environmental meaning to maintain European standards, which will also help to prevent Great Britain from becoming the beloved of Brexiters of Singapore.

I expect little change in the predictable future. People generally like regulations. They want equitable rights to consumer employment and protection and care about the environment. In addition, Johnson accepted, probably involuntarily, under the trade and cooperation agreement so as not to reduce the overall level of labor and social protection in a way that has an impact on trade or investment.

At the moment, we are simply drifting, not moving away from safe ports in Europe, or showing any ambition or ability to embark on any big trip as a free trade champion. Meanwhile, the world collapses in protectionism under Trump.

Productivity

During management training years ago, we were taught that you can relatively easily add to employee knowledge or train them to skill. Someone's attitude is much more difficult to change. In my opinion, this is at the heart of the productivity of longtime British productivity from the conference room to the workshop.

Forget adjustments to tax levels, or even industrial policy; They could help on the sidelines, but politicians tried all this kind of thing during the decades without any sign of success.

When I started working with continental manufacturers, it was clear to me that attitude was what was different in their approach to manufacturing. The engineers were much more dedicated and more innovative; The workers actually believed in that they did and were much more serious and diligent; Managers more competent and willing to listen to new ideas or accept criticism.

The will of the CEOs to invest larger sums for longer periods before a recovery came from confidence in the capacity of the workforce to be delivered. Above all, there was a constant push to improve the quality and reliability of the products.

Great Britain also has world class companies, we just don't have enough, which is why I wrote on our regrets of investment in robotics.

Northern Ireland

Another subject that ICovered is Northern Ireland. Nowhere are malignant impacts are seen clearly than in the growing division between this nation and Great Britain. It is the maritime border that Johnson has already denied existing. It is now a permanent memorial of the madness of Brexit.

Only last week, the EU Assembly Affairs Team of Northern Ireland (think of this one) published a newsletter Presenting various problems related to having a foot in two different camps.

Stakeholders were invited to write to Lord Murphy de Torfaen who is preparing an independent report for the British government on the functioning of Windsor Framework, Rishi Sunaks revised the Ireland protocol of the North. There is increasing pressure to obtain a health and phytosanitary agreement with GB which is in our own country to facilitate the friction of the borders.

Other questions included horticultural products, fishing negotiations, ecological regulations, exchanges with the United States and the executive of EUS artificial intelligence. Even the Royal Mail has new rules which take effect from May 1 as part of Windsor.

There is a whole industry, with all the burden of the participants, now configured to manage the administrative formalities created by Brexit for trade within our own borders! It is a complete madness.

Austerity

In 2020, when Lockdown took place and the government announced its job retention program, funding 80% of the workers' salary that risked being dismissed, I wrote that the austerity period that we had experienced in the previous decade after the financial crash, would continue for 10 years, exacerbated by Brexit and the Pandemic.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be true. The standard of living has stagnated, the use of the food bank has skyrocketed and the satisfaction of the NHS has reached new stockings. Five years later, the new Labor government is still looking for New discounts of public spending.

More than half of the British believe that the country returns to austerity or has I never left itAccording to a report by the more common reflection group.

David Davis

I triggered and maintained the Davis Downside Dossier to remind us of all that the Minister of Brexit then, speaking of the shipping box of common goods in October 2016, had boast of Crowly: there will not be a disadvantage of Brexit at all, and considerable advantages. As in so much, Davis was to prove herself spectacular.

The file reached 2,000 admissions in September from last year when I decided that the point had been hammered to death and I stopped adding it. This does not mean that there are no more drawbacks. They continue to accumulate roughly at the same rate.

The file seems superfluous now. It is widely accepted that Brexit has not delivered what has been promised. Only 11% think it was more successful than a failure. On a range of fields, from international trade to crime and cost of living, the overwhelming majority now accepts Brexit had no impact, a Enough or very negative.

While we are looking forward to the next five years, I am quite convinced that Great Britain in 2030 will be even closer to join the European Union. And, assuming that I am still there, I hope to continue to pass the word in my own way.