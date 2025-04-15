The PM Modi calls the government of Karnataka led by Congress for price increases in all sectors | Bengaluru





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly withdrew from the government of Karnataka led by the Congress, accusing him of having aggravated the financial burden of the population by the price increase and the increase in taxation. Speaking during an electoral rally at Yamuna Nagar in Haryana, Modi said that the basic necessities had become unaffordable under the regime of Congress in the state of the South. Prime Minister Narendra Modi approaches a rally in Yamuna Nagar, Haryana. (PTI) Also read – Bengaluru's wife beaten with sticks outside the mosque on domestic disputes, 6 orders: report In Karnataka, the prices of essential elements such as electricity, milk, bus prices and even seeds have all increased. In addition to this, the government of the State has increased taxes between the sectors, adding to the misfortunes of common men, said Modi, criticizing the administration of the congress for its management of the economy. During another rally organized a day earlier, the Prime Minister also alleged that the government of Karnataka was engaged in religious appeasement. He said that the congress allocated reservations in government offers on the basis of religion, a decision which, according to him, violated constitutional principles. Also read – Even Gaza has better roads: a debate on Bengalurus missing from local resurfaces Dr. Br Ambedkar had clearly declared that the reserve could not be given according to religion. The Constitution does not allow it. But in Karnataka, the Congress tries to withdraw the rights of the planned castes, programmed tribes and other backward classes by giving quotas based on religion, noted Modi. The Attack Congress in return Responding to MODIS remarks, the deputy minister-chief of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, defended the initiatives of the well-being of the government of the Congress and rejected the allegation that the State discriminated against the communities. We also provide an adequate reservation for SCS and STS. Our goal is to support those that are economically behind and bring them into the dominant current. The congress has always defended inclusive development and will continue to work for each section of the company, said Shivakumar. He also retaliated by recalling the controversial remarks made in the past by the deputy of the BJP Tejasvi Surya. Why could we seize someone's opportunities? Everyone deserves a chance. But do not forget that a deputy of Bengaluru had said once that certain communities are only fit to repair the perforations, added Shivakumar, in an apparent excavation to the BJP.

