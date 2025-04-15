Politics
What is the power of the ICC to apply the stop mandates?
What is Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have in common?
The two leaders received arrest mandates by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
In theory, ICC's arrest warrants are legally linked to the States which ratified the founding Rome Foundation of the Court in 1998. The court currently has 125 Member States, including all EU nations, although the United States, China and Russia are not members.
Netanyahu's trip to Hungary earlier this month marked his first visit to a member state of the ICC since the issuance of the arrest warrant against him in November 2024 for alleged war crimes against humanity during the war between Israel and Hamas.
The Israeli Prime Minister condemned the CPI's decision as “anti -Semitic” at the time.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn said this month said that the institution had been “degraded into a political tool”, his government announcing the withdrawal of Hungary from the CPI hours after the arrival of Netanyahu on April 3.
However, the process is long and takes up to a year to finish once an official written notification has been submitted. This means that at the time of Netanyahu's visit to Budapest, Hungary was legally required to arrest the Israeli Prime Minister under international law.
Are the heads of state sheltered from CPI mandates?
“The court has only existed for a little over 20 years, so we have few examples of cases where arrest terms have been issued against the heads of state,” MAHMOUD ABUWASEL, Vice-President of the Hague International Justice, told Euronews Mahmoud Abuwasel.
“But in all these examples, there seems to be a problem with the conformity and application of the law,” he said.
The judges of the ICC judged that there was no legal basis for this when they dug the case of the former president of Sudan, Omar Al-Bashir.
Al-Béhir was in power from 1989 to 2019 and arrest warrants were issued against him in 2009 and 2010 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.
Elizabeth Evenson, director of the International Justice Program at Human Rights Watch, said that some states said that Al-Bashir could not be arrested because of his immunity as head of state in service.
“The judges of the ICC examined this and ruled that, despite the fact that he was a head of state, he had no immunity,” she told Euronews.
Since the CPI mandates have been issued against Al-Bashir, he went to several countries which have been the member states of the Court, the human rights defense groups underlined.
According to legal experts, if a member state of the ICC considers that it has sufficient reasons to overcome an arrest warrant, this should be done in consultation with the court.
“To my knowledge, I have not seen any consultation of states or decision -makers on how they would not be able to comply with the arrest of a head of state,” said Abuwasel.
So what is the ICCS power of power?
The ICC does not have its own police forces and is based on the cooperation of its members, composed of 125 countries which have signed and ratified the status of Rome.
“For the CPI to succeed, it needs the support of governments, because its powers are limited,” said Evenson.
Although the judges of the court have the power to make decisions and rendered decisions, they only gain weight if the states forming part of the ICC apply them.
For example, when Mongolia welcomed Putin last September, the judges of the ICC judged that the country was in violation of its legal obligations to honor the arrest warrant against it.
In March 2023, the ICC accused Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine just over a year after the launch of its large -scale invasion. At the time, the Kremlin described the decision of the “zero and non -avenue” court.
But beyond that, the judges could have asked the body of members of the ICC known as the Assembly of States Parties to take other measures.
The Assembly of States Parties is the supervision of the Directorate of the Court and the Legislative body, which is made up of representatives of the signatory states.
“They could have suspended the voting rights of Mongolia within the Assembly of States Parties, suspended its ability to appoint candidates to the ICC bench, where a Mongolian judge is,” said Evenson.
However, in practice, their response was described by experts as weak.
“Until now, this body of CPI members has been really reluctant to take action,” said Evenson.
For some legal experts, the ICC should adopt a more severe position in order to punish the non-compliance of arrest mandates.
“It seems strange to me that this occurrence of mandates of ignorance has been taking place for 15 years and that the court does not use its powers to amend the individuals responsible for the non-compliance of an order,” said Abuwasel.
“The ICC has sanctioning powers, they can order imprisonment, which is extreme action, but they can also order fines against individuals. Although it seems fierce to some extent, there must be a means of deterrence for countries that do not comply,” he added.
A pressure mechanism
Although criticism say that the fact that ICC arrest mandates can be flouted makes them worthless, other legal experts argue that they can act as a pressure mechanism.
Since the arrest warrant was put on Putin in March 2023, he did not see any signatory of the ICC apart from Mongolia last year. Meanwhile, Hungary is the only member state of the ICC that Netanyahu has visited since the mandate was issued against him in November.
Although the heads of state serves to bypass the ICC arrest mandates, these orders do not express once they are no longer in power.
In early March, the former president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested by the country's authorities on the basis of an ICC arrest warrant concerning alleged crimes against humanity linked to the Philippine drug war.
“The case of Duterte can be considered a sort of counter-exampled and shows that ICC arrest mandates can work,” said Evenson. “A few years ago, few people would have believed that it would have been honored. Even if he is no longer a head of state in service, people who have been in power can still be protected by governments.”
