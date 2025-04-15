What we now know that Trump has paused the prices on electronics





Confusion on President Donald Trump's prices remains following a weekend of questions concerning the trade in consumer electronics.

Read more: Chinas XI says no winning winners and in trade war during the visit of Southeast Asia

On Friday, the Trump administration interrupted its new taxes on electronics imported into the United States reporting a certain relief from commercial wars that particularly increased with China, a major exporter of smartphones technology with laptops. But these goods remain subject to other samples.

And officials have also indicated that additional sectoral prices targeting electronics are on the way that all economists warn costs and will cause higher prices for consumers.

Here's what we know.

Is electronics exempted from Trump's new prices?

Friday evening, customs and the protection of American borders said that electronics, including smartphones and laptops, would be excluded from larger and supposedly “reciprocal” rates, which means that these goods would not be subject to most of the prices taken from China to date or 10% of basic directors imposed on other countries.

But US trade secretary Howard Lunick later said that it was only a temporary stay that on Sunday “this week” of the ABC, that electronics will be included in future semiconductor semiconductor prices, which should arrive in “probably a month or two”.

And all the samples that the United States has imposed on countries like China are the “reciprocal” categorization of the White House. A few hours after the comments of Lunick, Trump said on social networks that there was no “exception”, adding to the confusion. Trump rather argued that these goods are “who move to a different bucket”. He also said that China will still be faced with a 20% levy on electronics imports as part of the previous decision of its fentanyl traffic administration.

How did China respond?

On Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce welcomed a partial stay on the consumer electronics, but continued to call on the United States to completely cancel the rest of its prices.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated that Monday, writing in an editorial published jointly in the official Vietnamese and Chinese media according to which “there are no winners in a trade war”. He added that China and the United States “should resolutely protect the multilateral trading system, industrial and stable global supply chains and an open and cooperative international environment”.

Watch: China raises prices on American imports in the last escalation of the trade war

The prices of tit-form between the United States and China have increased to new heights in recent months. Since its entry into office in January, Trump has imposed a series of samples which now represent 145% of taxes on a range of imports from the country.

In response, China retaliated with its own measures, including prices on American products which currently total 125%. His Ministry of Commerce has also declared that he would impose more export controls on rare land, used in high -tech products such as computer flea and electric vehicle batteries.

What could reduce the reduction in electronics for consumers?

Prices are taxes on goods imported from other countries. And because so much electronics that we buy are based on a global supply chain, economists have warned that prices that have an impact on consumer technology could mean higher prices for your next smartphone, computer or other gadgets.

The reduction in the size of these prices, or even temporarily, could delay or alleviate this impact. But it is unlikely that price increases will be completely avoided. Electronics will always be imposed by previous (not “reciprocal”) prices and potentially under additional samples specific to the sector.

It would also be incredibly difficult for companies to change their supply chains. The Trump administration argues that prices will encourage big names like Apple, for example, to make iPhones in the United States for the first time. But Apple has spent decades building a finely calibrated supply chain in China and it would take billions of dollars to build new factories in the United States

Dipanjan Chatterjee, vice-president and main analyst at Forrester, said on Monday in a note that Apple should continue the diversification of the supply chain “as usual” and have prices “plan B” for various product ranges while stopping before taking measures to reduce risks and work on business relations with American and Chinese governments to avoid returning.

Watch: how the prices and the trade war prevail over American and global economies

Trump reported on Monday that he spoke to Apple CEO, Tim Cook, before exempting electronics from some of his prices in China, telling journalists that he had “helped” to cook with partial stay, while saying separately that he planned to provide temporary exemptions for car manufacturers who may also need a “little time”. The Associated Press contacted Apple for a declaration.

How does Wall Street react?

The prices plunged into the financial markets worldwide in troubles, in particular the actions that followed Trump's announcement on April 2. This cooled after the news of this partial exemption from electronics, as well as the stronger rate break last week outside China.

Monday afternoon, the S&P 500 was higher by 0.2%, although trading is still fragile after giving the major part of its early gain of 1.8%. The industrial average of Dow Jones increased by 57 points, or 0.1%, and the NASDAQ composite dropped by 0.1%.

However, relief could be ephemeral. Uncertainty remains high for many companies trying to make long -term plans when the conditions seem to change daily.

“Companies thrive on stability because they plan around commitment rules … Ergo, markets work better when companies are convinced that the rules are really the rules,” wrote Chatterjee on Monday. However, he added, companies will have to avoid instinctive knee reactions while assessing risks. “When Friday's policies are elected with Sunday brunch remains, companies will resort to a main strategy: do as little as possible and not hurt.”

The screenwriters of the AP Josh Boak in Washington, Mae Anderson in Nashville and Matt O'Brien in Providence, Rhode Island, contributed to this report.

