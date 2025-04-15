Amien Rais until Roy Suryo arrives in UGM to underline the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma





A certain number of mass representatives when they question the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma at the UGM. Documentation / Special

Yogyakarta: Yogyakarta Gadjah Mada University (UGM) was visited by the masses who questioned the authenticity of the 7th Indonesian presidential diploma, Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. Although UGM has brought clarifications and evidence of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, the masses are still punishing. A certain number of mass representatives have been invited to enter the UGM, notably Roy Suryo, Tifauzia Tyassuma and Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar. Communication in the form of the appointment of the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma as an animal of the Faculty of Forestry UGM was carried out for a few moments. When he came out, Roy Suryo was still in doubt. “This means that doubts about the diploma are inappropriate,” said Roy Suryo on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Among the masses, there was also a superior friendly politician Rais. The former president of the MPR questioned the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma because the UGM could not provide enough evidence. The president of the Ummat Syuro Council party said that he had suggested simple proof at UGM. He estimated that the campus was aspired to provide evidence. “So, if Jokowi's affairs, as president descends, before the District Court of Jakarta Central, bring her diploma,” it's my diploma “, it's over, yes. So, that's all, but that's for a long time, yes, this round,” he said. The authenticity of the Jokowi diploma was also noisy in 2022. UGM Rector, Ova Emilia, at the time, also delivered an explanation. While the secretary of the UGM, Andi Sandi Antonius Tabusassa Tonralipu, said that Joko Widodo was a former student of the Faculty of Forestry UGM. Jokowi, he said, graduated in 1985. “The person concerned carried out the entire study process which began in 1980 with the number 80/34416 / KT / 1681 of the student and graduated on November 5, 1985,” he said. Andi Sandi said that the UGM was not linked to conflicts of interest between the Ulama defenders team and activists (TPUA) and Joko Widodo. He declared that the UGM as a public establishment which implemented a higher education system in Indonesia was linked by statutory regulations concerning the protection of personal data and the disclosure of public information. “Consequently, UGM is only willing to show public data if personal data will only be given if law enforcement will only be requested,” he said.

