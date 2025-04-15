Debate the opposition governments of the Himachal Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Monday that the Congress model had proven to be a lie because he focused only on power. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with Minister of Union Manohar Lal Khattar and others during a rally in the village of Kail in the Yamunanagar district in Haryana. (HT photo)

The promises have not been held and the inhabitants of the States feel betrayed, he said by addressing a rally after throwing the foundation stone of an ultra-critical unit of 800 MW at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram thermal power station in Kail Village in Yamunanagar. The Prime Minister said Haryana saw a double speed of the BJPS double -engine government.

The food project will be built by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) at a cost of 7,272.06 crores. The total cost of the project is 8,469,12 crore, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), adding that the unit should start the 192 Lakh units per day in 48 months by March 2029.

This proposed unit will increase the HPGCLS generation capacity from 2582.4 MW to 3382.4 MW and stimulate the energy self -sufficiency of the Haryanas.

During his speech, the Prime Minister said that there had been power outages when the congress was in power before 2014, but the production of India had doubled in the last decade, and it exports electricity.

He announced the objective of governments to increase the electricity production of Haryanas from 16,000 MW to 24,000 MW in the coming years. He also underlined Prime Minister Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, allowing individuals to install solar panels on their roofs, eliminate electricity bills and even win by selling a power surplus. He noted that more than 1,25 crores people across the country, including Haryana lakhs, have registered as part of this program.

During his 25 -minute speech, the PM said, the BJP model is based on the truth. People feel betrayed in states slowed down by congress. In Himachal Pradesh, people are upset because all development work is blocked. In Karnataka, all from electricity to milk is expensive under the government of Congress.

By advancing the vision of Gobardhan (galvanizing the Bio-Agro Bio-Agro Dhan resources), Modi threw the foundation stone of a compressed biogaz factory in Mukarabpur. The factory, planned for completion by 2027, will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help the management of organic waste, while contributing to the production of clean energy and the conservation of the environment.

A few days after the Government of Telangana faced a national razor reaction on several hectares near the central university of Hyderabads, Modi said: they (the government of Congress) are busy cleaning the jungles, while the BJP government does biogas factories to generate renewable energies.

Modi digitally inaugurated the 14.4 km Rewari bypass 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. The bypass will thaw the city of Rewari, will reduce an hour's trip from Delhi-Narnaul and stimulate economic activity in the region.

The pm praised efforts by saini-led state government to empower haryanas farmers, noting that now 24 crops are procured at msp and lakhs of farmers in haryana have been benefited from the pm fasal bima yojana, with claims exceeding 9,000 crosses as part of the program.

In addition, he mentioned that 6,500 crores were disbursed to the farmers of Haryanas through Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Halls Lawyers fight against the British Empire

Stressing the importance of the Baisakhi festival and the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, he recalled the role of Shankaran Nair, a lawyer and a senior official of the British government who chose to resign and raise his voice against the atrocities of the foreign regime.

He fought the Jallianwala Bagh affair alone, shaking the foundations of the British Empire and the responsible holding in court. Nairs' actions are a remarkable example of EK Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, showing how a Kerala man opposed British power for a massacre in Punjab, he added.

The chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, the ministers of the Union Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, the ministers of the cabinet of Haryana, Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar