Xi Jinping Visit Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia to consolidate support in Asia in the middle of the American trade war

China says that it “demolishes the walls”, expanding its circle of trade partners and “shaking hands” instead of “fist tremors”, in the midst of its growing trade war with the United States.

The comments of the Chinese Foreign Ministry came when President Xi Jinping continued his tour in Southeast Asia which, according to Donald Trump, was designed to determine how the countries “could screw the United States“.

President Trump maintained a 145% tariff on Chinese imports, a decision that prompted Beijing to raise its samples from American products at 125%.

“Faced with external uncertainties, China will insist on shaking its hands rather than shaking the fists, demolishing the walls instead of building barriers, connecting to the place of decoupling,” said the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lin Jian, in a first time, the local time.

Beijing called the Trump administration's pricing strategy “a joke”, irritating the American secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

“It's not a joke. I mean these are big numbers,” Bessent told Bloomberg Television.

“” I think no one thinks they are durable, wants them to stay here, but it is far from being a joke. “”

He said that all American-Chinese negotiations should come from “The Top”, involving the two presidents Trump and Xi.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has warned that the trade war could reduce the sending of goods between two 80% economies and seriously injure global growth.

Xi Jinping was greeted by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the Tarmac for an arrival filled with ceremony. (Farhan Abdullah / Department of Information Malaysia / Handout via Reuters))

Will the charm of China work?

President XI, this week, started a three -nations in the region in Vietnam, before arriving in Malaysia.

He will visit Cambodia later this week.

Fellow resident with Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Dr. Raji Pillai Rajagopalan said that the Chinese chief had done something similar in Donald Trump's first mandate, but that senior American officials have managed to maintain more balanced American policies.

“On the other hand, China was continuing its aggressive behavior, so that the gap between the rhetoric of China and its actions ultimately became problems for many Southeast Asian countries,” Dr. Rajagopalan told ABC The World.

“China is trying to take full advantage of the opportunity created by the Trump administration because of its random policies.

She said it remained to see how successful the trip would be in the support of China.

“XI has a lot of work to do to ensure that there is compliance between her actions and his words,” she said.

With the United States and China involved in a trade war in Tit-For-Tat, she said that most countries did not want to line up too much with Vietnam, Cambodia and Malaysia that seek to negotiate with America on prices.

“The countries of the region want to have choices, want to make sure they find themselves with much more strategic handling,” she said.

Vietnam faces a maximum American price of 46%, which prompted the Chinese president to ask the two countries to oppose “unilateral intimidation” and to strengthen cooperation in the production and supply chains.

Trump is there to destroy the world economic order Donald Trump's prices are not a negotiation tactic. They are a very deliberate plan to destroy the liberal global trade and financial system that the United States itself has established.

Chinese and Vietnamese officials have also signed dozens of cooperation transactions during the visit, including on production and supply chains as well as rail cooperation.

President XI will go to Malaysia and Cambodia, which could face 24% and 49% samples, respectively.

A commentary published Tuesday by the daily life of the People of the State of China underlined the need for unity in the middle of commercial turbulence.

“Faced with the crisis, nobody can keep yourself to yourself,” said the comment, referring to Dorothy's adventure in the history of American children The Wizard of Oz.

“Only unity and cooperation can take up the challenge.”

The commentary presented China as a self-exchange charitable defender, highlighting Beijing's decision to implement zero prices for some of its least developed partners.

China moves away from Boeing Deal

President Trump said China fell from a major agreement with Boeing, following a report that Beijing had ordered Chinese airlines not to take deliveries from the American company.

“Interestingly, they simply denied Boeing's great agreement, saying that they” will not take possession “of the whole plane,” said President Trump in a social post.

He did not provide more details on the Boeing pact.

Boeing's actions fell on Tuesday morning following reports. (Reuters: Brendan McDermid / Photo file))

He followed a report in Bloomberg on the judgment, which also noted that Beijing asked Beijing to suspend purchases of equipment related to planes from American companies.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to AFP requests on airplane deliveries, and Boeing refused to comment on the Bloomberg report.

On social networks, the American president again targeted in Beijing on Tuesday, accusing China of not concluding a previous trade agreement.

He seemed to refer to a pact that marked a truce in climbing the tariff war during his first mandate as president.

China only bought “part of what they agreed to buy”, accusing Beijing of having “zero respect” for the administration of its predecessor Joe Biden.

Trump also promised to protect American farmers in the same position, noting that farmers were often “put on the front line with our opponents, like China”, when there were commercial fights.

ABC / Son