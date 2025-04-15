



One of the members of President Donald Trumps the senior officials warned European allies hesitating to work with the Satellite Elon Musks Internet company that they had to choose between us and Chinese technology.

The president of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, told Financial Times that Western democracies allied should focus on the real long -term Bogey: the rise of the Chinese Communist Party.

His comments arise as European governments and certain European companies consider Ste Starlink, which belongs to Musks SpaceX and provides a large satellite strip and limited mobile services is a reliable partner after Washington threatened to deactivate its services in Ukraine.

Carr, a longtime musk ally that Trump hit to manage the agency after his re -election as president, said that it was regrettable that politics seems to influence long -term decisions.

If you are concerned about Starlink, just wait for the CCPS version, then you will be really worried, he said.

British telecommunications companies BT and Virgin Media 02 are among the companies that test Starlinks technology for mobile or wide -band services, although none have yet signed a complete agreement with the supplier.

Brendan Carr says that it believes that Europe is taken between Washington and Beijing and warned of a large division opening up artificial intelligence and Kent Nishimura / Bloomberg satellite technology

Carr previously argued in favor of muscan companies in the United States, saying that they had been targets of regulatory harassment since the billionaire resumed Twitter in 2022.

He has also repeatedly suggested that the Joe Bidens administration discriminated against the starque affair by refusing it from US government grants for rural outlet.

Carr told the FT that he thought that Europe had been taken between Washington and Beijing and warned a large fracture at the opening between countries aligned by the CCP and other people in artificial intelligence and satellite technology.

The President of the FCC who wrote a chapter of the 2025 project, the conservative plan for a republican presidency published by the right heritage foundation said that European regulators had a bias against American technological companies.

He also accused the European Protectionism Commission and an anti-American attitude.

If Europe has its own satellite constellation, then I think the best is best. But more broadly, I think Europe is a little taken between the United States and China. And it's a little time to choose, he said.

The European Commission said that it had always applied and would continue to apply the laws fairly and without discrimination to all companies operating in the EU, in full compliance with global rules.

Actions of European satellite suppliers such as Eutelsat and SES have soaked in recent weeks despite the heavy debts of companies, in response to the Commission saying that Brussels should finance the Ukrainian [military] Access to services that can be provided by EU -based commercial suppliers.

Industry experts warned that despite positivity, no European network could yet compete with the Starlinks offer.

Carr said that European telecommunications companies Nokia and Ericsson should move more from their manufacture in the United States because the two are faced with import prices.

The two companies are the largest providers of mobile network infrastructure equipment in the United States. Carr said there had been a historical error in American industrial policy, which meant that no important American company competing on the telecommunications suppliers market.

I don't like this current situation, he said.

Carr added that he would plan to grant companies faster regulatory authorizations on new technologies if they moved to the United States.

Last month, Ericsson’s general manager BRJE EKHOLM, told the FT that the company was planning to develop manufacturing in the United States according to how potential prices affected it. The Swedish telecommunications equipment manufacturer opened an American factory for the first time in Lewisville, Texas, in 2020.

We have increased [production in the US] Already. Do we need greater changes? We will have to see, added Ekholm.

Nokia said the United States was the second house in the company.

About 90% of all American communications use Nokia equipment at a given time. We have five manufacturing sites and five R&D centers in the United States, including Nokia Bell Labs, they added.

Ericsson refused to comment.

