The business secretary seems to bring back to Chinese companies in the claim of the steel sector

Affairs Secretary Jonathan Reynolds seems to have brought back his assertion that he no longer had a Chinese business in the steel sector.

Mr. Reynolds said he would examine Chinese companies “in a different way” after Race to save British steelBut has not completely excluded their involvement.

The government has taken over the British Steel's Scunthorpe factory, the last in the United Kingdom capable of producing Virgin Steel, after discussions with its Chinese owners Jingye.

The company recently canceled orders for raw material supplies necessary to operate the Hauts-Fours, causing a race against time to maintain it operational.

The materials guaranteed by the government arrived on the site on Tuesday, but questions remain on the long -term future of British steel and if it will be entirely nationalized or that the private sector is involved.

Earlier Tuesday, Minister of Industry Sarah Jones said that she “excluded” the possibility of another Chinese partner.

She said that having a pragmatic relationship with Beijing, the second largest economy in the world, is still important and strict tests would apply “to a Chinese company as they would do to any other business”.

The comments disagreed with the previous remarks of Mr. Reynolds to Sky News' Sunday morning with Trevor PhillipsWhen he said that he would not bring “personally a Chinese business in our steel sector”, describing steel as a “sensitive area” in the United Kingdom.

Asked for clarity during a visit to the port of Immingham, where materials of two ships are unloaded and transported to the factory, Mr. Reynolds said: “I think we must recognize that steel is a sensitive sector.

“Many problems in the global economy with steel come from the production and spill of steel products … So I think you are looking at a Chinese business in a different way.

“But I am really impatient to underline the measures we took here should intervene because it was a specific company that I thought I did not see in the national interest of the United Kingdom, and we had to take the measures we have made.”

The materials that arrived on Tuesday, including coal and iron, are sufficient for the ovens for weeks, said the business and trade department.

They are necessary because if the furnaces cool too much, the melted iron solidifies and blocks the ovens, which makes it extremely difficult and expensive to restart them.

“ Really terrible Chinese property ''

Opposition politicians accused China of sabotage to increase dependence on its steel products and want the country to be prevented from future transactions not only with steel but also any British national infrastructure.

The veteran of the conservative deputy Sir Iain Duncan Smith said that the government should define the “strategic” industries – and prevent China from being authorized to invest in such sectors.

The spokesperson for liberal foreign affairs, Calum Miller, said that the return to the Chinese property would be like finding “your hailed house and then let your doors unlocked”.

The leader of the Rector Uk Nigel Farage has taken the same position, saying that the government “could even consider another Chinese owner of British Steel is really awful”, and that he would not have China “in our nuclear program, anywhere near our telecommunications or something else”.

“They are not our friends,” he added.

The number 10 said on Monday that he was not aware of any “sabotage” at the factory and that there is no block on Chinese companies.

The Chinese embassy has urged the British government not to “politicize” the situation by “linking it to security problems”, saying that it is “an objective that British steel companies have generally encountered difficulties in recent years”.

Jingye reported losses of around 700,000 per day in Scanthorpe, which will now be at a cost for the taxpayer after the government has enabled the government to take it back.

During Tuesday morning interview, Ms. Jones said the government had offered money to Jingye in exchange for investment and “we believe that there is a model that we could reproduce with another private sector company”.

But she said that there is not “another company in the private sector waiting in the wings” currently, and that it is a “national solution” which is necessary.

She said that “all the options” were expensive but that it would have cost the taxpayer more to allow the site to close.

A Yougov survey shows that the majority of the public (61%) supports the government's decision to nationalize British steel.