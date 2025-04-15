Narendra Modi, Put Frederiksen discuss the expansion of the Green Strategic Partnership of the DenMarch Green in several fields





PM Modi and Danish PM Put Frederiksen at the community reception of Copenhagen, Denmark, May 3, 2022. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interacted on Tuesday with his Denmark counterpart puts Frederiksen when they discussed the expansion of the green strategic partnership in various fields, which created conditions favorable to Danish investments in India to contribute to the green transition. During the telephone conversation, the two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral relations as well as global developments. “Recalling high -level exchanges between the two countries since the launch of the green strategic partnership in 2020, the managers noted the expansion of the green strategic partnership in various fields which have created conditions favorable to Danish investments in India to contribute to the Green Transition,” said a statement published by the office of the Indian Prime Minister. Modi said that he was impatiently awaiting the 3rd Nordic Indian Summit, which should be held later this year in Norway, and his meeting with Prime Minister Frederiksen at the time. Relation of India-Denmark Diplomatic relations between India and Denmark, created in September 1949, are based on historical links, common democratic traditions and a shared desire for regional peace and stability, as well as peace and stability. Bilateral relations were raised at the level of the green strategic partnership at the virtual summit held on September 28, 2020 between Modi and Frederiksen. The current development of relations renewed in India-Denmark was guided by the Green Strategic Partnership. “Narendra Modi paid an official visit to Denmark on May 3 to 4, 2022. The visit included two components – bilateral talks with Prime Minister Frederiksen and the 2nd Nordic Indian Summit organized by India and Denmark. During bilateral discussions, the two Prime Ministers examined the progress of Indian interest. Embassy in Denmark. Prime Minister Frederiksen made a state visit to India on October 9 to 11, 2021 and had bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi. During the visit, she also called the President of India. It was the first visit of a head of government in India after the Pandemic COVID-19. Bilateral trade According to Denmark statistics, the total volume of bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Denmark was around 5.3 billion USD in 2023 compared to around $ 6.64 billion in 2022. It was $ 4.96 billion in 2021, while Indian exports (in goods and services) reached 2.74 billion dollars 2023 while imports indicate the United States. The main export articles from India to Denmark are textiles, clothing and bound wires, vehicles and components, metal items, iron and steel, leather and shoes and travel items. The main Danish exports to India are medicinal / pharmaceutical products, electricity production machines, industrial machines, metal waste and ore and organic chemicals. In 2023, the bilateral trade in goods and services reached 5.31 billion USD; India exports reaching USD 2.74 billion and imports amounting to USD 2.59 billion. The bilateral trade in services between India and Denmark was 4.52 billion USD in 2022.

