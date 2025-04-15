Five key climate and space projects on the stroke of the asset





Preliminary copies of some of the spending plans for American governments suggest that President Donald Trumps the administration intends to reduce climate and space sciences in several agencies.

At risk is research that would develop new generation climatic models, would follow the planets that change the oceans and explore the solar system. The NASAS scientific budget for the 2026 financial year would be reduced in two, to 3.9 billion US dollars. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric United States Administration (NOAA), which monitors the land climate and has meteorological forecasts, would have its budget reduction from 27%to $ 4.5 billion. The disclosed documents containing this information was sent by the White House to the federal agencies last week; They were reported by other media and obtained by nature.

Although the proposed cuts are not final, they alarmed scientists and scientific defenders. Spoke of a wholesale dismantling of the scientific fleet of NASAS and the pipeline of future missions, explains Casey Dreier, head of space policy for the Planetary Society, a Pasadena, California advocacy group. Trumps' budgetary plan for the NOAA is both scandalous and dangerous, explains a declaration published by Zoe Lofgren, member of the Chamber of Representatives of the United States of California who is the Democrat in the rank of the Chamber of Sciences, Space and Technology Committee. This budget will leave the Noaa dug.

No final financing decision has been made, explains Alexandra McCandless, spokesperson for the American management and budget office. The proposed cuts arise as the Trumps team has tried to reduce the size of the United States government, dismissing federal workers in mass and the reduction of programs allegedly in the name of the effectiveness of the government.

Here, nature examines some of the programs and projects on blocking documents.

Crucial climate science

The Oceanic and Atmospheric Research Office of Noaas, which finances many scientific missions, including climate modeling, cloud surveillance and hurricane forecasts, would be reduced by 74%to $ 171 million. Oar is the main research arm of Agencys, with 11 laboratories and 16 cooperative institutes that collaborate with scientists from various universities; The budget proposal would swept each of them working on the climate, the weather or the ocean. The budget would also end six regional centers that collect climate data and provide advice on the weather and the climate for the areas they serve. In total, the cuts would eliminate the OAR as an independent office and would disperse the activities remaining to other parts of the agency. For many scientists, this is a sign that the Trump administration plans to turn their backs on research necessary to help understand the long -term climate and environmental threats. This is a huge threat to research at the NOAA, but also for the security and economic security of the American public, explains Craig McLean, a former assistant research administrator at the NOAA.

A new generation space telescope

Hubble and James Webb space telescopes, emblematic for their views of the cosmos, will not last forever. And now their successor could be in trouble. The Roman space telescope of $ 4.3 billion Nancy Grace was almost completed at the Nasas Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, but won over the preliminary proposal would cancel any funding for this, as well as for many other Goddard projects. Trump, a Republican, tried several times during his first mandate as president, from 2017 to 2021, to eliminate the financing of the Roman telescope, but the American Congress has always assured that the funding was not affected. The same thing could happen this time: I will be dental and nails against these cuts, said Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democratic Senator whose district includes the Goddard Center and who is the classification member of the Congress Expenditure Committee which supervises NASA.

Satellites observing the earth

The asset proposals would cancel the observer satellites of the new generation land at NASA and the NOAA. At NASA, the earth science budget would be reduced by half, to just over a billion dollars; It would almost certainly derail the efforts to launch a fleet of new satellites to monitor the crucial variables for weathering and climatic forecasts, including aerosols, clouds and changes such as elevation of sea level and droughts. At the NOAA, the preliminary plans call for the cancellation of a program to build and launch meteorological satellites in geostationary orbits, which is a backbone of American counterfeit efforts. Trump would also remove climate instruments on future weather satellites and end the long -time agreement by which NASA launches the Noaas weather satellites.

And the international team of researchers measure the rock characteristics in Iceland in 2023 to help test the Nasas Veritas probe a spaceship intended to launch in 2031 and to map the surface and the interior of Venus. This mission is threatened by the Trump teams proposed budget cup.credit: NASA / JPL-CALTECH

Missions in Venus

Among the cuts proposed to NASA are two missions on the planet Venus, to which NASA has not sent a spaceship since 1989. The Davinci mission would send an investigation into the thick Venusian atmosphere, while the Veritas mission would map its surface and its interior using radar and other technologies. Planetary scientists have welcomed both the contributions expected for a long time to the study of the nearest neighbor to the earth, which contains indices on the early evolution of the solar system and has an attractive chemistry, perhaps adapted to life in its clouds. The two missions are targeted for a launch in 2031 and intended for each cost of less than $ 500 million. But delays contributed to assembly expenses; An estimate suggests that Davinci will cost $ 1.2 billion or more.

Spatial traffic control system

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-025-01217-6

