



Sepang, on April 15, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Malaysia today for a three -day state visit to the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, king of Malaysia. The visit marks the second official trip to Malaysia in 12 years, after its last visit in 2013. The Air China flight transporting the president landed at the Kuala Lumpur Bunga Raya International Airport in 6.30 p.m. The series of Prime Minister Datuk Anwar Ibrahim as well as the series of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Mohamad Hasan, the Minister of Transport Anthony Loke and the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing were present to salute the delegation of XIS. Upon his arrival, XI inspected an honorary guard comprising 28 officers and staff of the first Royal Ranger Regiment (ceremonial) under the command of Lieutenant Mohamad Nafis Norshid. XI was then warmly welcomed by a cultural performance featuring a mixture of traditional rhythms of Malaysian, Chinese and Indian drum by the Arjunasukma Academy of Gombak. A fanfare of 32 members of the Yu Hua intermediary school, Kajang also interpreted the song Spinach. This is the second official trip of Xi Jinpings to Malaysia in 12 years, after his last visit in 2013. Picture Gracked upon the office of the Prime Ministers of Malaysia Wisma Putra said that during her visit, Xi will receive a state reception ceremony, followed by an audience with Sultan Ibrahim in Istana Negara. The Sultan Ibrahim will also graciously welcome a state banquet in honor of XI and its delegation. Accompanied by ministers of the government's office and senior government officials, XI should hold a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss bilateral cooperation, as well as discussion opinions on regional and international questions of mutual interest. Anwar will also organize an official dinner at Seri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya in honor of XI. The visit is part of the first state visit to Xis Tour de 2025, which also includes stops in Vietnam and Cambodia. The last visit of the Xis State in Malaysia took place in 2013, during which the two countries raised diplomatic relations to a complete strategic partnership. Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974. The two countries, having marked the 50th anniversary of the creation of diplomatic relations from last year, enjoy solid bilateral links. For 16 years since 2009, China has remained the largest trading partner in Malaysia, the total trade between the two countries worth 484.12 billion RM in 2024, representing 16.8% of the Malaysian total world trade (2.88 Billions of RM). As president of the Anase and the country's coordinator for ASEAN-China dialogue relations, Malaysia remains determined to advance the complete strategic partnership between Anase and China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it will be continued by dialogue, mutual trust and initiatives that offer tangible advantages to the peoples of Anase and China. Bernama

