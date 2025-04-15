Faculty of Forestry, Diploma and Original Thesis of former Jokowi former students





Yogyakarta, kompas.com – Gadjah Mada University (UGM) stressed that former president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was a former student of the Faculty of Forestry UGM. This was revealed by the secretary of the UGM, Andi Sandi Antonius Tabusassa Tonralipu in his official declaration on Tuesday (15/04/2025). Andi's statement was made after the issue of the thesis and the false diploma held by Jokowi, returned to the public recently. The masses arrived at the Faculty of Forestry UGM around 8:00 am WIB. They accompanied a certain number of representatives of TPUA who wanted to request clarification of the UGM linked to the thesis and the diploma of Jokowi. The problem was again withdrawing from the last times public. “He carried out the entire study process that started in 1980 with the number 80/34416 / KT / 1681 of the student and graduated on November 5, 1985,” said Andi, as indicated by the UGM page. Read also: refuses TPUA's allegations on the fake diploma of Jokowi, UGM ready to prove before the court The statement was also expressed in an audience of the Ulama team and activists (TPUA) who asked for an explanation of the Joko Widodo diploma on Tuesday (15/4) at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. About 200 people members of the TPUA came the Faculty of Forestry UGM to clarify a certain number of documents related to the history of education of Jokowi. Three representatives of TPUA composed of Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar and Doctor Tifa met directly the assistant rector for education and education Udasmoro, the vice-chancellor for student affairs, community service and former Aria sujito, the secretary of Andi Sandi University, dean of the Facefulty of Forestry Sigita, and president of the faculty FACEFULTY OF FACESTY OF FACESTY OF FORESHY. “The UGM is not linked to conflicts of interest between the Ulama team and the activists of the defenders (TPUA) and Joko Widodo,” added Andi. ANDI said that the UGM as a public establishment which implements a higher education system in Indonesia is linked by statutory regulations relating to the protection of personal data and the disclosure of public information. Andi said, UGM is ready to show Jokowi's personal data if it is officially requested by law enforcement officials. Original Jokowi diploma and thesis Dock. Ugu Jokowi's thesis. Jokowi's thesis. The dean of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, said Sigit Sunarta, the diploma and the thesis of Jokowi were original. He added that the use of the new Roman police time on the thesis and diploma coverage in the 80s was plural, in particular for the printing of the cover and the ratification sheet on the printing site. Even around the UGM campus, there is already an impression such as Prima and Sanur (already closed-red) which provides printing services for thesis. Joko Widodo thesis cover and printed leaf in printing, but the whole content of script writing 91-Page still uses a typewriter.

