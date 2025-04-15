



Bangkok (AP) The Trump Administration has taken its next steps to impose more tariffs in key imports, launching surveys on imports from computer fleas, flea manufacturing equipment and pharmaceutical products.

The White House should have a briefing at 1 p.m. is. Look live in our video player above.

The Ministry of Commerce published opinions on probes on Monday evening on the Federal Register, asking for public comments in the three weeks. He had not officially announced them earlier.

Although President Donald Trump interrupted most of his largest pricing hikes last week for 90 days, apart from those of imports from China, he said that he was still planning prices on pharmaceutical drugs, wood, copper and computer flea.

Watch: confusion on electronic rates injects more uncertainty in the economy

The Commerce Department said it was studying how imports of computer fleas, equipment to manufacture them and products that contain them, in particular many daily necessities such as cars, refrigerators, smartphones and other items affect national security. Article 232 of the 1962 ACT Trade Act allows the president to command national security rates.

The probe includes the evaluation of the potential for American national production of computer flea to meet American demand and the role of foreign manufacturing and assembly, tests and packaging to meet these needs.

Among other aspects of the entire IT flea supply chain, the government intends to also study the risks of having the production of computer flea concentrated in other places and the impact on American competitiveness of foreign government grants, foreign unfair commercial practices and an overcapacity sponsored by the State.

Read more: Trump considers that the break with his car rates to give manufacturers more time

After Trump said that electronics would not be included in what his administration calls for reciprocal prices up to 50% on certain nations, US trade secretary Howard Lutnick explained in an ABC News interview that pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and cars will be managed with specific prices.

And these are not available for negotiations, said Lodnick. They will simply be part of how to make sure that we reshape the main national security elements that must be manufactured in this country. We have to do medication in this country, he said. We have to make semiconductors.

The investigation into pharmaceutical imports includes the ingredients used to make such medicines and addresses many of the same aspects to count on imports to make them.

Read more: what we now know that Trump has paused the prices on electronics

Asked about his plans for more prices on pharmaceutical products, Trump said on Monday, yes, we will do that.

He said it would be in the future not too far away.

Do it because we want to do our own drugs, he said.

More than 70% of active pharmaceutical materials, or pharmaceutical ingredients, used to manufacture drugs made in the United States are produced in other countries, with India, the European Union and the leading suppliers of China. The United States produces approximately a fifth of all the pharmaceutical products made worldwide, but consume about 45%, much more than any other country.

Watch: Trump, the president of Salvador does not mean any intention to wrongly return from the expelled man

The United States is also a large producer of semiconductors, but only in certain regions. It is strongly based on imports of Taiwan and South Korea for certain types of advanced chips. In particular, Taiwan dominates the advanced production of logic chips at 92% of all manufacturing capacities according to the International Trade Administration, South Korea making 8%.

Products such as laptops, smartphones and components were to make them recorded nearly $ 174 billion in American imports from China last year. Administration plans suggest that these electronics will always be taxed by previous (non -reciprocal) prices and potentially in additional direct debits to the sector.

Although the main manufacturers of computer chips such as Taiwan semiconductor manufacturing corp. Invested massively in American manufacturing facilities, partly due to the incentives put in place during the time of former President Joe Biden in power, the expensive process of modifying whole supply chains would take years.

In addition, the Commerce Department said on Monday that it withdrew from a 2019 agreement which had suspended an anti -dumping survey on imports of fresh tomatoes in Mexico, in force in 90 days. He said that the current arrangement has not protected American producers from tomato imports at an unfair price. Most of Mexico tomatoes will be subject to a tariff of 20.91%, he said.

Insightful and trustworthy journalism, for everyone.

Your tax deductible donation guarantees that our vital reports continue to prosper. Support PBS News Hour now.

Donate

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-live-white-house-holds-briefing-as-trump-administration-weighs-next-steps-on-tariffs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos