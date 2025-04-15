Joko Widodo diploma, UGM open voice





Tuesday April 15, 2025 – 18:34 WIB

Yogyakarta, viva jogja- After the arrival of the team of defenders of the Ulama and activists (TPUA) at the Faculty of Foresty UGM, Deputy Chancellor for Education and Education, Professor Wening Udasmoro, said that the UGM had met TPUA representatives in the Faculty of the Forest and during a meeting that also attended Sandi Antonius and TPUA, namely Tifauzia Tyassuma, Roy Suryo and Rismon Hasiholan. Read also: Abu Bakar Ali parking was immediately moved Wening stressed that the UGM was unable to defend a game, but played the role of an institution that had official data and documents related to the academic status of Joko Widodo. “It is not a question of defending anyone. We are present as an university establishment which has official documents. Whether our student or not, and whether it is graduated or not, this is what we transmit,” said Wening. Read also: KulonProgo won the Paku Chili Program Prize It was said, on the basis of the grades, Joko Widodo graduated on November 5, 1985 from the Faculty of Forestry, according to support documents, including copies of lycée diplomas (STRB), other academic documents, minutes of the thesis exam and the original Jokowi thesis. “All this evidence, we appear in their entirety and ready to open these documents if necessary in the legal process,” he said Read also: Kulonprogo Ministry of Religion, easy for the recording of vulnerable pilgrimage However, access to these documents can only be carried out on the basis of official procedures, such as court orders, as it is linked to the protection of personal data from Joko Widodo. “Not everyone can see the documents like that. But if there is a legal process, for example a court, UGM is ready to assist as a witness and to show the necessary documents,” he said. Next page Meanwhile, it was known that the closed meeting had also attended a number of classmates with Joko Widodo during the college, with several documents in the form of photographs of campus activities, including photos during graduation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jogja.viva.co.id/warta/2485-ijazah-joko-widodo-ugm-buka-suara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos