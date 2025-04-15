To what extent could the reform work well in local elections?

“Were here and were there to stay,” the chief of the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage, in the county of Durham on Tuesday during a campaign speech.

With his party, more candidates in the next local elections on May 1 than the Labor Party or the Conservative Party, Farage praised the recent polls for reform as “surprising progress”.

“Our support comes directly from people who have, in many cases, life voters for life,” he said, saying that his right-of-right anti-immigration party is now opposition to the Labor Party. “

Farage said that the reform had achieved gains in the council's partial elections in recent weeks, especially in the Longdendale district of Tameside and in the Blackbrook district of St Helens.

“It will be, I think, incredibly close to Runcorn. So, in the midlands, in the north, in Wales and in Scotland, the reform is now opposition to the Labor Party, the conservatives dragging in one way or another,” he said.

“The level of betrayal of what people who voted for Boris Johnson in 2019 have obtained, they did not obtain the Brexit for which they voted … These people will never trust the Conservative Party again.”

With a fading hitting such an optimistic tone in Tuesday speech, how is the party really supposed to do in the elections next month?

What do the polls say?

During his speech in Durham County, Farage said that the reform parked their tanks on the lawns of the Red Wall, referring to the historic heart of work in the midlands and in the north of England.

This complaint is supported by a new survey, carried out by surviving to survive the sunWho has shown that since the general elections in July 2024, the popularity of the United Kingdom reform in the North and the Midlands has increased from 18% to 30%.

Meanwhile, the share of labor voting in these regions increased from 39% to 27%, while the Conservatives underwent a lower drop from 24% to 22%.

The survey suggests that the reform can expect a lot of success in the local elections in May. (Electoral calculation)

Survival said that among the probable voters in the local elections of this year in the region, the reform should currently have 29% of the vote, against 24% for conservatives and 20% for work.

The survey suggests that the reform is to guarantee its main threat status for work.

When they were asked to appoint the party most likely to threaten the work during the local elections this year, 44%of respondents chose a reform well before the Conservatives (26%) and the Liberal Democrats (8%).

A local electoral poll carried out by Electoral calculation Put a reform on an equal footing with the Conservatives, with 25% of the votes.

The survey was put in place using regression on several levels and post-stratification (MRP), a relatively recent technique which successfully predicted the last three general elections, and gives the estimated result in each local authority.

This suggests that work represents only 18%, just ahead of the 17%liberal democrats.

How does the United Kingdom reform question on a national scale?

The recent projections of JL Partners suggest that Reform UK and the Conservatives would be “Couche-Cou” if a general election should take place now.

The polaris model of the market research company, which uses data from the council's partial elections to predict the results of the elections in the middle of the cycle, suggests that work would lose its majority in the House of Commons.

This places Keir Starmer's party at 218 seats, the Tories at 136 and the reform biting their heels with 135 seats in Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Yougov voting intention, published today, suggests that 23% of voters would now choose a reform, against 24% for conservatives and work.

This projection suggests that Reform UK would win 135 seats in the municipalities if a general election was now held. (JL Partners)

What about advantages?

The work entered the office almost a year ago at the back of a victory in the resounding elections. Since then, the party has introduced a certain number of policies which have caused an opposition, in particular modifications made to the winter fuel allowance for retirees, the increase in national insurance contributions for employers and well-being reductions.

The data compiled by the campaign group for the poverty of people with disabilities suggest that at least 80 labor deputies may lose their majority on the planned social protection reforms.

This, according to the group, is due to the fact that these deputies have a majority in their constituencies which is smaller than the number of people with disabilities that cope with their cut advantages.

Certain constituencies particularly at risk for work include Ribble Valley in Lancashire, Derbyshire Dales, South West Norfolk, Middlesborough South and East Cleveland and Lichfield.

Responding to the conclusions, the former Minister of Shadow Employment, Andy McDonald, said The Guardian: “The reforms of the well-being of governments have disproportionately struck voters who can make it least and this is particularly the case in the constituencies of many Labor deputies. It presents a real electoral risk.”

The more common survey and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation also revealed that 58% of people think that reductions in disability benefits are a bad idea, with “particularly strong” objections among the key elements of the electoral basis of labor, such as “progressive activists”, “civic pragmatists” and “faithful nationalists”.

New survey with @Moreincommon_ Find that 58% of people think that cuts in disability services are a bad idea. The objections are particularly strong in certain key parts of the electoral coalition of labor (see progressive activists, civic pragmatists and loyal nationals below) pic.twitter.com/yg2qzmj4pl Katie Smering (@Chatial High Couple) April 2, 2025

However, despite this scheme, Tom Lubbock, founding director of JL Partners, told Yahoo News that he had not seen any indication that the benefits of the advantages moved voters in large numbers.

However, he suggested that a number of other factors push the supporters of work in the hands of the reform, mainly a lack of enthusiasm on the way in which Starmer’s government has done so far.

Why is Reform UK well?

Lubbock said Reform UK had a “post-noël bloating” but that he “really plated” in the past two months and “stopped progressing”.

“It is a combination of what has happened since the general elections … The work has essentially taken our play book which said” let us be as unpopular as possible in 12 months, “he said.

He quoted “talking about the economy”, constraints on the budget, the review of the relief of agricultural goods (APR) for farmers and a general feeling that “nothing improved” because the cost of living has remained high.

“The Labor Party has found their soil for the moment,” he added, who also benefits the fourage party, adding that a largely similar number of conservative supporters and Labor are serious to the reform.

“Most are a messaging or communication problem, I don't think anyone expects the NHS to improve immediately, just there was no positive change, or it was very, very slow.”

The survey suggests that a large part of the success of the reform could be linked to a feeling of disappointment in the work and performance of Chancellor Rachel Reeve. (Alamy)

Meanwhile, Lubbock said, many voters concerned about illegal immigration believe that having criticized Rishi Sunak for “too promising and sub-vranity”, the Labor party did the same when it comes to preventing people from smuggling gangs and illegal migration.

Bondage Yougov From January, 18% of people who are planning to vote for the reform would do so because of its immigration policies the greatest reason other than “another party must go / better than the rest”.

Survey by Yougov Since March, “negativity on the economy has been the highest among those who voted for the right -wing parties”. Yougov also found that only 14% of voters thought that Chancellor Rachel Reeves was doing a good job.

Nigel Farage is clearly a “precious asset” to reform, says Tom Lubbock of JL Partners, but wider factors are at stake behind the party's rise. (Alamy)

Like him or hate him, Farage has a strong presence, and although Lubbock said he could certainly claim a lot of credit for the success of the reform, there are broader problems here.

“You can see how far the reform has passed without it, which is not nowhere but halfway from where they are now,” he said, adding that the party “advanced further” since Farage expressed its intention to lead the party.

He said that even if the chief of the reform is certainly a “precious asset”, the intention of voters is not a “Nigel Farage survey” and that there is a broader “rebellion” scheme against the two parties that dominated the British elections for countless decades.

“Do not underestimate the protest vote in British politics,” he added, “he is extremely strong both in the general elections and the local elections”.

