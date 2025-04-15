Basic democratic groups are preparing to be targeted by the Trump administration





New York – While President Donald Trump pushes the historical limits of executive power, some of the main political institutions of the Democratic Party are preparing for the possibility that the federal government can soon launch criminal investigations against them.

The National Dominant Fund for Funding Platform of Democrats, Actblue, and the largest party protest group, indivisible, work with their lawyers for such a scenario, according to officials from the two organizations. Trump's best political allies have suggested that the two groups should be prosecuted.

Other democratic allies also provide for legal repression supported by Trump. Beware of upsetting the president, most prefer to remain anonymous for the moment.

Each of our customers is anxious to be arbitrarily targeted by the Trump administration. We are going a lot of trouble to help customers prepare or defend themselves, “said Ezra Reese, president of Elias Law Group's political law, who represents democratic groups and candidates and is chaired by Marc Elias, the lawyer who was himself a Trump goal.

An FBI spokesperson refused to comment when he was asked for potential investigations on Actblue and indivisible. But the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, did not minimize the threat of a potential criminal investigation when asked specifically if Trump wishes the FBI, the Treasury Department or any other federal agency investigating democratic groups.

Anyone who has violated the law should not worry, “Leavitt told the Associated Press.” If you have violated the law and you have engaged in the armament of justice, you should worry. It's so simple.

Indeed, far from distance from the conversation of reprisals, many key republicans embrace him.

Trump’s allies argue that they are justified to seek revenge due to the four criminal proceedings against Trump, one of which has led to multiple crime convictions in New York. There is no evidence that former President Joe Biden influenced Trump prosecution in any way.

Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union, said that Democrats should learn not to touch a hot stove.

Someone needs to burn for all this activity where they will just start again, he said. And it is not hypocrisy; It is justice.

Trump did not hide his plans to use the power of the federal government to target internal political opponents.

During a revolution speech at the Ministry of Justice last month, Trump presented himself as head of the country's law, a title normally reserved for the Attorney General.

On Wednesday, Trump signed an executive decree asking the Ministry of Justice to investigate Miles Taylor, a former head of the Ministry of Internal Security who wrote anonymously a book that criticizes very well in his first presidency. Trump said Taylor was probably guilty of betrayal, a crime that can bear the death penalty.

Indivisible may have been the most important group of democratic resistance since Trump's return to the White House. The leadership of groups in Washington has regular calls with state -based activists and has recently published a detailed protest guide, which offers specific advice to hundreds of local chapters across the country.

Only this year, indivisible groups have hosted more than 1,000 events covering each state of the country. The group was a key organizer in recent hands! Protests that attracted hundreds of thousands of people across the country.

Trump's advisor and billionaire Elon Musk publicly condemned indivisible as criminals.

The declaration has been an apparent reference to violent attacks against dealers and vehicles of Tesla, which have increased in recent weeks. Indivable leadership published a guide earlier in the year by encouraging demonstrations outside of Tesla dealerships, although the guide asks the demonstrators to remain peaceful and stay outside private property.

No accusation is known to have been filed against indivisible or its leaders. But the indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin said that it is essential that democratic institutions work together to denounce the threats posed by the Trump administration. His organization discussed emergency plans with lawyers and other activists in the event that he or other indivisible leaders face criminal charges.

They can try to come directly to us, or it is quite likely that their non -state actors are inspired by their lies and their propaganda, and try to come to us individually, said Levin. And this is a risk at a time when you face anti-democratic threats like us.

Our choice is that we can be silent and hope that they will not target us, or we can try to work as a mass opposition, he continued. If you are not willing to do that, what are you doing here?

Musk, supported by several republican members of the congress, also called on the FBI to investigate Actblue, alleging that the main collection of fundraising of the Democratic Party has circumvented the laws on campaign finance and allowed foreign nationals to contribute illegal to democratic candidates.

I think the Fbis will do something on Actblue soon, said Charlie Kirk, a Trump key that founded the conservative group Turning Point USA, during a political event last month in Wisconsin.

Actblue officials said this week at the AD that they would continue to cooperate with an investigation by the Congress conducted by the Republicans of the Chamber to allegations of fraud within the organization. Actblue is preparing a second batch of documents to comply with a new request from the Républicains de la Chambre. In addition, two Actblue staff members should testify in front of a home panel below this month.

In recent weeks, several Républicans de la Chambre have encouraged federal law organizations to pursue criminal surveys on Actblue.

Representative Darrell Issa, R-Calif., Asked the Treasury Department to investigate the allegations according to which the non-profit organization treated payments to organizations related to terrorism. Separately, the representative Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Sent a letter to the FBI last month claiming that Actblue is used to bypass the integrity of federal laws on the financing of campaigns by allowing foreign nationals to contribute to the campaigns, among other allegations of criminal mischief.

It should be noted that these allegations, if they were true, would indicate a serious threat to the integrity of our elections, in addition to the victimization of American citizens, wrote Biggs.

Actblue said that he was preparing for the possibility of many different attacks against various fronts, including FBI or Treasury Department surveys.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidates count on Actblue to finance their campaigns like never before.

Donors have given more than $ 400 million to the Democratic candidates via Actblue in the first three months of the year, the organization said at the AP. The transport of fundraising represents the most money collected at any first quarter in history of two decades of Actblue.

While the Republicans accuse the group of being financed by rich donors, Actblue acts as a passtiginal between donors and candidates funded by processing costs of 3.95% on each donation.

These unfounded attacks did not shake us, they sharpened our determination to fuel democratic victories, “said Actblue spokesperson Megan Hughes.

Leavitt is one of the three managers of the administration facing an AP complaint for first and fifth amendments. The AD says that the three punish the news agency for the editorial decisions to which they oppose. The White House says that the AP does not follow an executive decree to designate the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

