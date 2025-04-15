No leader should negotiate an agreement, Imran Khan





The founding president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, ordered that no chief negotiates an agreement and makes statements against each other.

By discussing the media after the Adiala prison meeting, President Pti Barrister Gauhar said that five lawyers had met Imran Khan today, according to the list we have given, only two lawyers met Imran Khan.

He said that the meeting with the founder is very important, even today, the family of the founders has not received a meeting, we want to negotiate, enough it is enough, there are clear orders from the High Court of Islamabad to have two meetings per week.

Lawyer Gauhar said that the founder PTI had made six declarations today, the founder said no one was authorized to negotiate an agreement. Imran Khan said I hadn't asked anyone to negotiate for me.

According to him, the founder PTI declared on the mines and the minerals that he would give no position until the political leaders meet. Lawyer Gauhar said that our request is that we will take no position before Ali Amin Gandapur or political figures would meet.

He said the founder had given strict instructions that in the future, no party leader or civil servant will be expressed against other party leaders in the media.

In addition, the founder said that the opposition should work on a short program with the Alliance, the opposition will have to meet for the Constitution and Democracy.

Lawyer Gauhar said we strongly condemn the non-permission to meet the founders of the sisters and demand this opinion.

PTI spokesperson

Pakistan spokesperson Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Niaziullah Niazi, said that, according to the list we sent, the only lawyer Gauhar and Salman Safdar had been allowed to meet, after the decision of the High Court of Islamabad, a family meeting was organized.

He said that as a focal point, I sent the list to the authorities of the Adiala prison 8 times, but they only met 2 times. I want to tell the high court that the decision of the biggest bench is missed.

He said that it was a stain on the independence of the judiciary that his ordinances are lacking in respect. The independence of the judiciary was removed by the 26th amendment.

PTI spokesperson said Faisal Chaudhry, Ali Imran Shahzad and Rai Salman Kharal were sent for a list without list. We oppose this, why is the list given according to the decision of the high raped court?

The PTI spokesman said that Salman Ikram Raja, the coordinator of the list of those who will meet, was held outside the Adiala prison. Why our secretary general Salman Ikram Raja and the spokesperson who are not allowed to go is a big question.

Niazullah Niazi said that the question before the judiciary is that the prison authorities assured me of a meeting, then why did they raped it? Khan Sahib came and told me his position on the situation in Balutchistan and KPK, after which I was not allowed to meet him.

He said we wanted to go to the lawyer convention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailythepatriot.com/no-leader-should-negotiate-for-a-deal-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos