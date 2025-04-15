During the weekend, the United States and Iran had opening talks in Oman on the Teherans nuclear program. The first round concluded, the position of Iranian regimes on negotiations becomes clearer. The Islamic regime, which prides itself on its strategic patience, intends to buy time, while avoiding any major and irreversible concession. The question of whether the Donald Trumps administration will have been willing to answer Irans' requests is another question.

Iran is determined to ensure that current negotiations maintain a similar close objective ten years ago.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei said Iran would refuse to discuss something other than the nuclear program in talks. Tehran, said Baqaei, will have no interview with the American side on any other question.

One of the main criticisms of the 2015 nuclear agreement (known as the JCPOA) negotiated by the Barack Obamas administration was that he had not approached other aspects of Irans conduct for regional hegemony. More specifically, the Iranian ballistic missile program and support for Teherans for a range of proxy political organizations through the Middle East have been excluded from the discussion. The result has been that the JCPOA removed the sanctions against Iran, allowing it to resume its subversion campaign in the region and to test more than 30 ballistic missiles capable of nuclear in the last decade.

Trump withdrew the United States from the 2018 agreement, declaring that it could negotiate better agreement. Iran, on the other hand, is determined to guarantee that current negotiations maintain a similar target, ten years ago.

With this close concentration guaranteed, the Iranian regime will then seek one of the two results. It wants either a renewed nuclear agreement which, in its essential elements, resembles the JCPOA, or to an elaborate negotiation process which does not lead anywhere but allows Iran to avoid new sanctions and the possibility of American or Israeli military action against its nuclear program.

Time is what the Iranian regime especially needs now, and what he hopes that the USS desired from a renewed nuclear agreement will provide. The last two years have not been conducive to the Islamic Republic. He needs a period of calm to recover and reconstruct his capacities.

All the setbacks of the Irans, with the exception of the loss of the Assad regime, are reversible. To reverse them to rebuild, reconstruct, rearore and recruit that Iran only needs time.

The proxy war strategy, which had brought it an unprecedented power and influence in the region, has undergone a certain number of very revealing blows since October 2023. Its Palestinian customer organizations, Hamas and Islamic jihad, although not destroyed, have undergone enormous victims and damage to Gaza. The Lebanese Hezbollah, the most powerful Irans proxy, is also besieged. Its historic leader, Hassan Nasrallah, is dead. An important part of its higher and average level leadership level has been deleted. He also suffered the destruction of 80% of his long -range missile capacity.

Meanwhile, the Assad regime, a key ally of Tehran and a link in the Irans route to the Mediterranean, has disappeared. The Houthis in Yemen have managed to effectively close the route from the Gulf of Aden / Sea Red to international navigation, but are now the subject of an American bombing campaign. Even in Iraq, the Shiite militias aligned by Iran of popular mobilization units (PMU) have chosen to cease the attacks unilaterally against Israel. There are now rumors that they can disarm after American pressure.

All of this is added to a deeply modified regional balance, in which the regular gains made by Iran in the past two decades across the Middle East have been reversed.

It is important to note, however, that unlike some of the most overheated comments of the last months, the Iranian regional project has not been destroyed, or even defeated in a conclusive manner. Rather, it was significantly weakened. But all the setbacks, with the exception of the loss of the Assad diet, are reversible. To reverse them to rebuild, reconstruct, rearore and recruit that Iran only needs time. It is, as we have already noted, is precisely the goods that nuclear negotiations renewed with America grant it.

This raises an obvious question. If the Iranian regime constitutes the most powerful anti-Western and Islamist force in the Middle East, and if it has been damaged and now needs time to recover, why do its enemies give it what it needs? Why when the regime is vulnerable, its savings economy, its regional attorney on the strings, its position among its own people at a lower level of all time, do its enemies give it the time it needs to emerge from its current low point?

If America does not want to support the people of Iran in their progressive efforts to dismantle the regime in power a regime that has no legitimacy in the eyes of the Iranians, then at the very least, it should stop nourishing the regime. A supporter of the opposition based in Iran.

There is no obvious response, except that it may be that negotiation efforts will be short. The American administration can quickly become aware of the needs and tactics of Iranian regimes and decide not to respond to them.

The Iranians themselves look carefully and with concern. As an opposition supporter based in Iran to whom I spoke for this article: said:

The American delegation considers negotiations with our enemy the Iranian regime as optimistic and constructive? It is a regime which, during anti-American demonstrations in Tehran and in other cities, painted donkeys in the colors of the American flag, launched them from behind and said that it is Trump, it is America. They organized Trump capture and chaining street performance. The recent increase in the value of the Toman against the US dollar is considered by the Iranian regime as a sign of success and progress in negotiations since yesterday. The reformists have joyfully distributed news on the rate in dollars-toys on their social media accounts. If America does not want to support the people of Iran in their progressive efforts to dismantle the regime in power a regime that has no legitimacy in the eyes of the Iranians, then at the very least, it should stop nourishing the regime.

It is too early to say, of course, if such feelings will prove to be justified, or if the current phase will prove to be a transitional moment preceding the American pressure renewed on the Tehran. If the first, then the Iranian regime has a good chance of recovering a large part of the field which it has lost in the last eighteen months of war in the region. The basic structures of the Iranian energy arrangement in the region remain intact, if they are weakened. Whether or not the regime is able to strengthen them at their old capacity will be decided in Washington and Oman, in the coming months.