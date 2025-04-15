



Around noon on April 14, 2025, America ceased to have a law respectful of the laws. Some would say that this had already happened on January 20, when Donald Trump was inaugurated. On Monday, however, Trump chose to ignore a 9-0 Supreme Court decision to repatriate an illegally expelled man. He even said that the judges had ruled in his favor. The adult of American presidents in the court was taken over by his attorney general, secretary of state, vice-president and vigilant of the Salvadors Nayib Bukele. The latter welcomes what looks like an embryonic American gulag.

In terms of moments of clarification, the advantages meeting Bukele compare themselves to its dressing of the Ukraines Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of February. Zelenskyy was reprimanded for being insufficiently grateful for American military aid and not having worn a suit. A bukele without a whip, on the other hand, received a royal treatment. Trump’s team hosted when Bukele said he’s not planning to return Kingmar Armando Abrego Garcia, Kilmar Armando Abrego. All of them agreed without foundation that Garcia was in fact a terrorist. The Oval Office drama offered a civic lesson in the world: the government of the Americas makes more respect for a very foreign man than his own Supreme Court.

Trump knows how to deliver captivating television. He also made history. The official position of the oldest constitutional republic in the world is that the courts should not have his say on whom its executive deports and on what reason. Foreign travelers in the United States should be wary. They can be detained without recourse. The Americans should also. Trump said with Bukele casually that he might need to build more supermax prisons for local deportees, which means that American citizens.

If Trump believes that you are a member of a gang, pro-terrorist or simply anti-national, he claims the impunity of your freedom. The fact that an expelled is a hairdresser, not a member of a gang, and another target was a harmless writing student, not a terrorist, is not protection.

Trumps' lawyers barely claim to call him. Evidence can be retained for reasons of national security or apparently invented, as was the case on Monday with Garcia. A government lawyer who conceded that the expulsion of Garcias had been confused was put on administrative leave. If the bad person is expelled by obstacles, the United States can do nothing about it. This would interfere with the sovereignty of another country, they say. This is of the same administration which requires the territory of other countries. El Salvador is as sovereign as Trump chooses. Bukele is prevailing on the hemispherical companion.

The fact that the White House does not disclose the details of its Bukele prison contract is also informative. Grain and authoritarianism go hand in hand. Nowadays, the busiest exhibitions are those that specialize in border security, drones and paramilitary equipment. El Salvador is now a dark vigilance hotspot. In this regard, the US-El Salvador relationship threatens to become a double meaning. Among these fishermen for expulsion contracts are Erik Prince, the former director general of the Blackwater mercenary group.

The omens are also dark for American investors. Morgan Stanleys Research Arm warned on Monday, warned that they should be ready to be duped several times. Analysts referred to assets constantly deploying the justification of prices. But their point deceives me once, ashamed to you … also describes the American rule of law. Trump pardoned several fraudsters and diversions that contributed money to his campaign or who spoke to him. He also suspended a law which obliges a real owner to be appointed, and another which penalizes American companies for foreign corruption.

Now he unleashes the dogs of criticism. The latest objectives include a former federal civil servant, Chris Krebs, to have falsely … denied the 2020 elections were traced and stolen. The media are also in sight. Trump published a torrent of threats against CBS on Sunday for managing interviews criticizing him. He called Brendan Carr, its president of the Federal Communications Commission, to revoke the permit to disseminate networks.

The 60 -minute interview that made Trump angry was with Zelenskyy. The Ukraine leader said Russian stories were prevailing in the United States. It was a just point since the assets of the asset the guilt of the invasion of Ukraine Russia. But the observation of Zelenskyys can be applied more widely. In Russia, dissent can cost criticism of their commercial licenses, their freedom and even their life. It seems that a question of time before other less besieged Western legal systems hear petitions of American citizens for asylum.

