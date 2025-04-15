Trump blames Zelensky for starting the day of war after a massive Russian attack





Yang Tian and Ian Aikman

BBC News

Getty images

The comments of the American president follow the deadliest strike of civilians in Ukraine this year – an attack that Trump described as an “ error ''

Donald Trump again blamed Volodymyr Zelensky for having triggered war with Russia one day after a great Russian attack killed 35 people and injured 117 others in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

The American president said that the chief of Ukraine had shared the blame with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the “millions of deaths” in the conflict.

“You do not trigger a war against someone 20 times your size and then hope that people give you missiles,” he said in the White House on Monday.

His comments followed Russia's strike on Sumy on Sunday – the deadliest attack on civilians this year. Moscow also struck the outskirts of the city on Monday evening.

The BBC visits the destruction scene in Sumy after the Russian attack

NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte, went to Ukraine Tuesday in a solidarity demonstration with kyiv after missile strikes.

Joining Zelensky in Odesa, Rutte condemned the “terrible model” of the attacks on civilians and said “that Russia is the aggressor, Russia began this war, there is no doubt”.

Trump on Monday had described Sumy's attack for the first time as “terrible”, but said that he was told that Russia had “made a mistake”. He did not give more details.

Moscow said he had targeted a meeting of Ukrainian soldiers, killing 60, but provided any evidence.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian media reported that there had been a medal ceremony for military veterans in the city on the day of the attack. On Tuesday, Zelensky dismissed the regional chief of Sumy, for having allegedly welcomed the event, local media reported.

Trump Monday also blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for the victims of the war – who are estimated in the hundreds of thousands, not the millions of people he claimed.

“Millions of people who died because of three people,” said Trump. “Let's say Putin number one, say Biden who had no idea what he was doing, number two, and Zelensky.”

By questioning Zelensky's competence, he said that the Ukrainian leader “was still trying to buy missiles.”

“When you start a war, you have learned that you can win,” said the American president.

Trump repeatedly blamed Zelensky and Biden for war, despite the fact that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, five years before Zelensky won the presidency, then the launch of a large -scale invasion in 2022.

Trump also argued on Monday that “Biden could have stopped him and that Zelensky could have stopped him, and Putin should have started him. Everyone is to blame”.

The tensions between Trump and Zelensky have been raised from a stormy confrontation at the White House in February, where the US leader reprimanded the president of Ukraine for not having started peace talks with Russia earlier.

Watch in Fule: the remarkable exchange between Zelensky, Vance and Trump

On the other hand, Trump has taken measures to considerably improve relations with Moscow.

Trump's administration sought to negotiate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and organized negotiations with Moscow who cut kyiv.

Trump said he had a “big” telephone call with Putin last month, and the Russian president sent him a portrait as a gift a week later.

In February, Washington voted with Moscow against a United Nations resolution which identified Russia as “the aggressor” in the Russian war against Ukraine.

After talks between us and Russian officials did not produce a cease-fire in Ukraine, Trump said that he was “very angry” against Putin, although he added that he had a “good relationship” with the Russian chief.

The American envoy Steve Witkoff, who met Putin in Saint Petersburg for almost five hours on Friday, called his “convincing” meeting.

He said that the Russian chief's request had been to obtain “permanent peace … beyond a ceasefire”.

Detailed discussions have included the future of five Ukrainian territories that Russia claims to have annexed since it launched the large -scale invasion of its neighbor and “not NATO, article 5” referring to the NATO rule which indicates that members will come to the defense of an ally which is attacked.

“I think we could be on the verge of something that would be very, very important to the world as a whole,” Witkoff told Fox News on Monday.

“It is possible to reshape the relationship of the Russian-united states through very convincing commercial opportunities which, I think, also give real stability to the region. Partnerships create stability,” said Trump's envoy.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was less efficient, describing contacts as positive but without clear contours of an agreement.

In an interview recorded before Russia's deadly attack on Sumy, Zelensky had urged Trump to visit Ukraine before concluding an agreement with Putin to end the war.

“Please, before all kinds of decisions, all kinds of forms of negotiations, come and see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, destroyed or dead children,” said Zelensky in an interview for CBS's 60 -minute program.

On Sunday, at least 35 people were killed when Russian forces pulled two Iskander missiles in the heart of Sumy.

The explosions took place a few minutes apart as many civilians were heading for the church for the twigs on Sunday, a week before Easter.

A bus was destroyed during the attack and the bodies were dotted in the middle of a street in the city. Uka and American officials said cluster ammunition may have been used.

No victim was reproduced from the Moscow strike on the outskirts of Sumy on Monday evening.

The army of Ukraine said on Tuesday that it had followed a base belonging to the Russian rocket brigade which had led the missile attack on Sunday against Sumy.

Russia's conflict in Ukraine dates back more than a decade until 2014, when the pro-Russian president of kyiv was overthrown. Russia then annexed the Crimea and supported insurgents in bloody fights in eastern Ukraine.

