Question the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, Action T

Yogyakarta (Lentera) – The Defense Defense Team of Ulama and Activists (TPUA) held an action to question the authenticity of the 7th Indonesian presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Tuesday (15/04/2025). The action was also followed by a number of figures such as Amien Rais, Roy Suryo, Dr. Tifauzia, Rismon Hasiholan and Syukri Fadholi.

Amien Rais, who had been the council of administrators and was also a professor of UGM, said he was concerned about the state of the UGM.

According to Amien Rais, the UGM diploma of Jokowi, as is widely discussed on social networks, is false.

“So, in particular, this is a very important momentum. If I am sure that the diploma is not there. If the mixed diploma is actually done, but the experts have said that it is clear, sorry, false,” said Amien Rais.

Amien reason considered that linked to the explanation of the UGM on the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma, it was not enough to prove whether the diploma was authentic or false. Amien Rais said that the solution to the controversy of this diploma was simple, namely Jokowi has just shown his initial course diploma.

“Yes, but there is no evidence, yes. I used to, two years ago, I provided a very simple solution, yes. So, if Jokowi's affairs, as president, descend, before the district court of Jakarta Central, brings his diploma,` `It is my diploma '', it is finished, yes,” said Amien Rais.

In addition to the UGM, the TPUA masses said they would visit Jokowi's residence in Solo, in the center of Java, to prove the authenticity of the Faculty of the Faculty of the UGM belonging to the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia.

This was transmitted by Roy Suryo as a TPUA representative who attended an audience proves the authenticity of UGM's Jokowi graduates. The one who was examined was a diploma.

“Indeed, we cannot see the original diploma, because the original diploma is not stored on the campus. The original diploma, God wants, will be seen tomorrow friends.

The representatives of TPUA themselves are less satisfied with the proof of the UGM. Roy said there are several results that block, such as the thesis on the trunk of the written thesis using a typewriter, while the front is printed with fonts that do not yet exist in the college's Jokowi era. In addition, the thesis is not accompanied by a complete approval sheet element, such as the composition of the examiner's speaker.

The irregularities, said Roy, certainly did not make the question of the thesis and the diploma of Jokowi even brighter.

Jokowi's imprint photos in UGM presented by colleagues when Roy's public was not enough to be evidence. “A thousand photos, a thousand friends are useless if there is no original diploma,” said the old Kemenpora.

Another representative of TPUA, Tifauzia, asked UGM to be neutral and a shield that has really weakened their own Muruah.

He stressed that the UGM did not show any documents in support of the evidence that Jokowi had studied in UGM, other than a diploma. For example, transcriptions of notes and study cards (KHS).

“If we want to see the diploma that we ask for the same thing.

Previously, UGM said that he had shown evidence that guaranteed Jokowi graduated from the Forestry Campus Faculty.

“So we said that in our quality UGM provided information that Joko Widodo had been recorded from start to finish at the end of the higher education tridharma at Gadjah Mada University. And we have evidence, documents, documents at the Faculty of Forestry”, Tuesday 4/1525).

Wening said his party explained the copy of STTB high school in documents concerning Jokowi's verbal process during a thesis exam. The thesis file, he said, had also been shown as well as testimonies as well as photographs of a number of colleagues from Jokowi class who were present during the public.

“Whether we, in this position, consists in explaining as a establishment that has documents, it is our student first or not, and graduated or not. We explained it and Joko Widodo was graduated on November 5, 1985. In accordance with the files of the Faculty of Forestry document,” said Wening.

UGM said that it was not in the context of Jokowi's defense, but was alone as an institution that made tertiary institutions. The campus was also reluctant to plunge into controversy or money dispersed on social networks.

“If there is a desire for us to show the data in detail, naked, we ask, we must, it is the most authorized to read our documents. Everyone cannot come to see everything. Well, later, we will invite if there is a legal process or anything, UGM is ready for example as a witness, we are ready,” said Wening.

As we know, the question of the false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) returned to the public. The problem has emerged since Jokowi has always been head of state. Gadjah Mada (UGM) University said the original Jokowi diploma.

However, a certain number of analyzes said that Jokowi diplomas circulating in the public were false. Jokowi had spoke several times by the question of this false diploma. He said, if the accusation was cheap slander.

“It was cheap slander who was repeated several times. From the UGM, he also said that the dean of the Faculty of Forestry was also clearly and firmly transmitted. Many friends also transmitted,” said Jokowi to Solo on Friday (11/4/2025).

On the accusation, Jokowi also appointed a legal advisor and had spoken to his solo residence to take legal measures.

“Yes, we want to show that really, I was studying at the Faculty of Forestry, the diploma was really issued by Gadjah Mada University. And it was transmitted not only once by the Chancellor, by the dean was delivered, it was opened like that,” said Jokowi.

Jokowi said the principle of the legal if the party accused must be able to prove his accusation. “Who accused, he also proved. I think,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jokowi's legal team said, his desire to take legal measures if there were still parties who continued to question the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma.

One of the lawyer teams, the Hasibuan yakup level, the problem that is emerged tends to lead to slander and the dissemination of false information, alias Hoaks.

He said, since 2023, he had dealt with two proceedings linked to the Jokowi diploma, and all cases were won by his party.

“The Inkracht affair won by Jokowi is now recovered again. We also feel confused, because all the evidence has shown the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma,” said Yakup.

